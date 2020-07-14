Editor:
I started teaching ten years ago, and have spent my entire career teaching right here in Swift Current. I've watched my school lose multiple counselors, educational assistants, and youth workers. We're now down to two counselors, a small group of EAs, and no youth workers in a building with nearly a thousand students.
I’m concerned that there is a growing mental health crisis in this province, and the Sask. Party government is letting down the next generation by failing to act to address it.
As we've lost supports in our school, I've had to respond to two urgent suicide risks, console students who experienced the tragic loss of a friend, and encourage students to seek help for a variety of mental health challenges, knowing full well that they will be on a waiting list for months.
I know that many teachers across our province have had similar experiences.
In May, the Sask. Party released a so-called suicide prevention strategy, with no additional funding attached, that was wholly inadequate to help students. Advocates dismissed this plan as “a travesty.”
Cumberland MLA Doyle Vermette has twice presented a bill to develop a suicide prevention strategy, but it was voted down by our MLA, Everett Hindley, and all other Sask. Party members. This was the first bill of its kind to be voted down by any jurisdiction in Canada.
All the students, teachers, and parents who were calling for real action on suicide prevention were let down by the government’s decision to not do what’s desperately needed throughout the province.
Mr. Hindley, are you listening? It’s long past time for a government that is committed to putting people first by addressing the mental health crisis our young people face.
Stefan Rumpel
Teacher, NDP candidate in Swift Current
