The Kin Picnic Park will be lit up every night from 5:30-11 p.m. until Jan. 9.
With the support and assistance from AHS and the Town of Coaldale Emergency Management Team, they are very happy to advise that Awaken the Winter Spirit a Winter Walk-in-the-Park at the Kin Picnic Park will again be open to the community every Wednesday and Saturday on these dates: Saturday, Dec. 12; Wednesday, Dec. 16; Saturday, Dec. 19; Wednesday, Dec. 30
The park will not be open on Dec. 23 or Dec. 26.
Please note that enhanced public safety measures have been introduced to ensure the safety of all visitors who will be strolling through the park and enjoying the lights and the winter animal spirits:
Washroom facilities will not be available;
Food services will be suspended;
Vendors will not be present;
And as always:
No congregating except household cohorts;
Maintain physical distancing at all times;
All pathways are one way;
Masks are not mandatory, but strongly recommended.
