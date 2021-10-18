Heritage Saskatchewan officially announced the winners of the 2021 Heritage Awards Oct. 18.
His Honour the Honourable Russell Mirasty will present the winners with their awards on Tuesday, November 2nd at Government House, Regina. This annual event celebrates those projects that safeguard the living heritage of this rich and diverse province for future generations.
Recognition is given for the skills, knowledge, and commitment that each of the nine winners demonstrated during the development and implementation of each project.
Category winners
Intangible Cultural Heritage
Land Based Learning and Southeastern Saskatchewan (Garrick Schmidt, Educator)
Community Development
Muskeg Lake Food Forest (Muskeg Lake Cree Nation)
The Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival (The Lyric Theatre)
Public Outreach
· An Honest, Genial and Kindly People (Adrian K. Paton, posthumously)
· Heritage Moments (Waskesiu Heritage Museum)
· Yorkton Flour Mill Outreach (Yorkton Flour Mill)
Physical Heritage Conservation
Melfort Queen's Bench Court House, Tenant Improvements & Security Upgrades (Wesley Moore, Moore Architecture Consulting Group Ltd.)
Visitor Experience Master Plan (Wanuskewin Heritage Park)
Yorkton Historic Flour Mill Phase I Stabilization (Yorkton Historic Flour Mill) The Yorkton Historic Flour Mill will also be receiving special recognition by the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation in celebration of its 30th anniversary.
