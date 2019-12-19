Earlier this month, the Waterton Biosphere Reserve Association (WBRA) held two “Carnivores and Communities” meetings.
“It's just to try to reduce conflict people are having with large carnivores. It seems to be mostly with the agriculture community. There are issues and we're trying to help people with those issues,” said Jeff Bectell with the WBRA.
Since 2009, the WBRA's program has been working to help facilitate co-existence between carnivores and rural communities in southwestern Alberta.
“These things kind of have a soft start. They begin with a few small meetings communities are putting on and it kind of congeals into something more in time,” he explained.
During the recent meetings, results were shared of the program's evaluation and results from a 2018 survey. Andrea Morehouse featured information on patterns in large carnivore occurrence records from 1999 through 2016 and Courtney Hughes shared results from the 2018 community survey. The meetings were held Dec. 4 in Pincher Creek and Dec. 5 in Cardston.
In the summer of 2018, he noted, the WBRA put out a community survey to receive feedback from people about their perceptions of the program and their knowledge and understanding of it and if there were decreases of issues on their property.
According to Bectell, complaints called in to local fish and wildlife officers are held in a database and some analysis was completed from reports beginning in 1999 through to 2016. “We looked at the trends of what was being reported. Were the incidences going up or down? What was happening?”
And the meetings were held to present an evaluation and what the WBRA has found out over the years. “Are we getting anywhere? Is it having the desired effects? Are there things we've learned?,” he said, and what works, doesn't work and can improvements be made?
Moving forward, there's most definitely a need for the program to continue, Bectell noted. “The grizzly bear population seems to be expanding, both in numbers as far as we can tell, and as well in geographical range. New people are constantly being exposed to the risks of having grizzly bears around and people that have always had them having to deal with them on their property and all the challenges that come with that.”
Bectell said the intention of the organization is to continue to deliver the type of programming it has been delivering, thus far. “We're always trying to communicate things better and reach out to those that might not be as aware or are not as engaged and see if we can help them to find some elements of the program beneficial to them on their places.”
Some of the elements of the program focused on in the evaluation and in the survey included co-operative projects with landowners that will reduce conflict with large carnivores, dead stock removal and bear safety workshops.
The projects are primarily focused on grizzly bears. They can be to do with wolves. But the projects tend to lend themselves more to the grizzly bear issues.
Bectell said the WBRA has worked collaboratively on over 70 projects with residents on farms. “A lot of them have to do with grain storage or silage. Livestock protection, bee arts and those kinds of things,” he noted.
Some of the projects may include electric fencing or grain bin upgrades - which might include electric fencing around bins or cement floors replacing wooden floors on grain bins (which were destroyed by bears previously) or bear-proofing doors on grain bins.
“Sometimes people have elected to put a bin up on a hopper bottom, instead of the wooden floor it was on,” Bectell added.
With the dead stock removal project, he said, attractant management is one of the key components (with grizzly and black bears, wolves and cougars). Attractant management has always been an issue with bears, whether it be dump sites, garbage cans in national parks or any of those things. There's a long history showing if you can manage attractants, you can decrease the conflict situations with these animals.
With the bear safety workshops, the WBRA workshops are a little different than those at a national park. Case in point, a national park might say to leave the area if you come across a bear. On a farm, that is often difficult.
“That's not really practical for a farmer working on this farm. We've aimed these at the whole family,” Bectell said. “We talk about grizzly and black bear behaviour and training on the use of bear spray.”
Bectell said there's always been animals around, but up until 20 or so years ago, they were mostly concentrated very near the mountains - which isn't the case anymore. “People didn't have them on their farms, as much.”
“There's a lot more people experiencing those animals on their property now. We're just trying to help them,” said Bectell.
