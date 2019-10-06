On October 2, Vulcan RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Kirkcaldy, Alberta after receiving information about break and enters in the area.
A 43 year old male from Kirkcaldy, was arrested at the scene without incident.
Vulcan RCMP seized three stolen long guns and one stolen hand gun. Stolen jewellery was also recovered.
The suspect was released from custody to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on November 20.
