There is still a big need for volunteers to help out at the upcoming Canadian Cowboys Association (CCA) Finals Rodeo in Swift Current from Oct. 16-19.
The need for volunteers were highlighted at the Oct. 7 regular City council meeting, where the City of Swift Current officially proclaimed Oct. 13-19 as Canadian Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo Week.
“We are in desperate need of volunteers,” Swift Current Ag & Ex General Manager Tracey Stevenson told the meeting.
They require about 400 volunteers and currently there are around 150. Volunteer help is needed for the rodeo and trade show activities at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex, and also for the cabaret at Kinetic Park on the final night of the event.
Anyone who wants to sign up to help out, can call City Hall at 306-778-2787 or the Swift Current Ag & Ex at 306-773-2944, or register on the City of Swift Current website (go to www.swiftcurrent.ca/cca)
CCA President Robin Poirier and CCA Finals Rodeo Committee Chair Dr. Robert Hope attended the council meeting for the proclamation. Poirier made a presentation in support of the proclamation.
“This is the biggest event on the CCA calendar and it will happen right here in Swift Current, indoors at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex,” he said. “The 2018 Finals Rodeo was very successful with an overall attendance of over 12,000. The event put Swift Current on the entertainment map once again. This year's event promises to be equal or stronger than last year.”
The Canadian Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo is one of the largest rodeo events in the country, featuring seven major events and five junior/novice events.
The major events are saddle bronc, bareback, tie down roping, steer wrestling, ladies barrel racing, team roping, and bull riding. Poirier noted that the best of the best will be competing in the seven events.
“The top 11 contestants of each of these seven events over five rodeo performances will be competing for the honour of being number one in their event,” he said.
The junior/novice events are junior ladies barrel racing, junior steer riding, novice saddle bronc, novice bareback and novice bull riding.
“This year the novice and junior competitions will be included in each performance,” he said. “This is where the future cowboys and cowgirls get their start.”
The schedule during the four days of the Finals Rodeo consists of the traditional five rodeo performances, other competitions, a trade show, and rodeo cabaret.
There will be rodeo performances in the evening, starting at 7 p.m., on Oct. 16, 17, and 18. There will be two rodeo performances on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
There are three new events this year at the CCA Finals Rodeo. Showdown breakaway roping takes place on Oct. 16, starting at 10 a.m. and the 2019 Saskatchewan Rope Horse Futurity is scheduled for Oct. 17, starting at 9 a.m. Admission to both these events are free. The Saskatchewan High School Rodeo Association's rodeo will take place on Oct. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m, and admission is $10.
The Southwest Showcase trade show will be conveniently located on the curling floor surface at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex to allow easy shopping for those attending rodeo events. There will be over 60 vendors and entrance to the trade show is free. The trade show will be open on Oct. 17 from noon to 7:30 p.m., and on Oct. 18 and 19 it will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
After the final rodeo performance on Oct. 19 the Finals Rodeo will conclude with a rodeo cabaret at the Kinetic Park Stockade. The cabaret starts at 9:30 p.m. and there will be shuttles available from the iPlex. No minors are allowed and tickets are $10. The cabaret will feature country rock artist Tyler Lewis and the band Buckshot.
For more information about the CCA Finals Rodeo and to purchase rodeo tickets or event packages, go to the City of Swift Current website at www.swiftcurrent.ca/cca or visit the CCA website at www.canadiancowboys.ca
