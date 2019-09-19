The unofficial enrolment numbers for Chinook School Division indicate a decline in student numbers for the new school year.
Director of Education Kyle McIntyre presented the opening day enrolments report during a regular Chinook School Division board meeting, Sept. 9.
“Every year we anxiously await the opening day of school, and we have our office managers and our principals at our schools report on what they have for enrolment, and usually it’s kind of an initial barometer check of where our student population is at,” he told the meeting.
“Officially, provincially, September 30 is a more important date for us, and that’s when we’re required to submit our official enrolments for the year. So although these are initial and right now they’re probably not trending in the direction that I would like to see them, we’re cautiously optimistic that some of these situations are going to resolve themselves by September 30.”
His report indicated there were 5,924 students in Chinook School Division on Sept. 9, which included students in public schools and Hutterian schools. There were 5,309 students in public schools, 483 Hutterian students, and 132 homeschooling students.
The Hutterian schools maintained their numbers, and there are two more homeschooling students than last year.
Some public schools recorded an increase in students compared to last year and others have lower enrolment.
The schools with significant increases in enrolment for the new school year are École Centennial (50), Fairview School, (17), and Swift Current Comprehensive High School (53).
Some schools with noticeable decreases in enrolment are Gull Lake School (13), Central School (14), Shaunavon High School (14), O.M. Irwin School (20), Waldeck School (24), and Val Marie School (17).
“So overall down 52 students, which is a bit concerning, because some of our funding is tied to our student numbers,” McIntyre said. “We are going to have a plan to review our city enrolments, and if those numbers prove to come true and to be consistent until on September 30, we may have to look at kind of moving around some staff to address the gaps at some schools and the decreases at others. So September 30 is our key date.”
