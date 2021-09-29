To support Saskatchewan's mandatory proof of vaccination requirements, businesses or organizations may now choose to download and use a free app that will read QR codes presented by customers - SK Vax Verifier. This app can scan the QR code on citizens' COVID-19 vaccination certificates and determine if a person is fully vaccinated or not.
The SK Vax Verifier app is available in both the Apple and Google Play app stores.
* The verifier app is available on google play, though it may not come up in the search as the publishing process can take up to 24hrs. If you search for “SK Vax Verifier” (with quotation marks) it will show up and can be downloaded.
Once the publishing process is complete by google the quotation marks will no longer be needed.
The proof of vaccination requirements for specific business sectors comes into effect October 1.
"Using the SK Vax Verifier app is a quick and easy way for businesses and organizations to determine if a customer is fully vaccinated according to provincial criteria," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "I encourage businesses and organizations to download this handy tool."
When an individual's QR code is scanned with the SK Vax Verifier app, the app will show either a green indicator to verify the person is fully vaccinated or a red indicator to show they are not. Information is secure, and is not saved/retained in the scanning process. The green/red indicator is based on "fully vaccinated" criteria determined by government, meaning 14-days after receiving:
•the second of two doses of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna) or AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD (all interchangeable between the two doses), or
•1 dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
The SK Vax Verifier app is not mandatory for business use and QR codes are not required to demonstrate proof of vaccination. Options to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, which businesses may consider are:
•A QR code/MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate uploaded to SK Vax Wallet
•A printed copy of your MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code)
•A screenshot of your MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code) saved to your device
•An earlier version of your MySaskHealthRecord COVID-19 vaccine certificate
•Your wallet card issued at time of vaccinations
•A COVID-19 vaccine printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health
Businesses requiring proof of vaccination will also require ID from anyone 18 and older. Youth aged 12-17 will also need to show ID unless accompanied by an adult with proof of vaccination and ID.
Citizens may also, if they choose, acquire the free SK Vax Wallet app to download their vaccine record and have it easily accessible in the app on their phone. SK Vax Wallet is not mandatory. Benefits include:
•A personal green/red notice to let you know if you meet the vaccination requirements before you get to an event/business (based on government's vaccination criteria, when scanned by SK Vax Verifier).
•The ability to keep your whole family's vaccination certificates in one, easy-to-access place.
The SK Vax Wallet app is currently available in the Apple app store and is expected to be in the Google Play store soon.
To get your COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MySaskHealthRecord (or to create a new account), visit www.ehealthsask.ca/MySaskHealthRecord/MySaskHealthRecord/. Website traffic is expected to be busy and delays may be experienced as more people sign up for MySaskHealthRecord in preparation for October 1 proof of vaccination requirements. Patience is appreciated.
Once an account is created, individuals may access their COVID-19 vaccination record as well as their complete immunization history, lab test results, including COVID-19 tests, and other health history. It may take up to 24 hours for your record to be updated, after your account is activated.
