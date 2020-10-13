Adam Corkett has developed an appreciation for a lot of different things the world has to offer.
Corkett grew up in Ontario but he has been literally been all over the planet gaining valuable life and music experience. One half of the music duo Two Late to the Party, Corkett and Alessandra Enns, they have just released the song R-V-M, which is the first single off their debut album The Great Unraveling.
"We’re super-proud of it,” explains Corkett, speaking on behalf of the band. He says when they heard the final product, it was quite overwhelming considering all the effort and diligence it took to get it done. “It was a ‘taken-aback’ type moment.”
Their official statement explains that “R-V-M stands for river, valley, mountain, and the song is about the connection to the land around us and how we can all miss that connection. As Albertan artists it was hard for Two Late To The Party to not to feel this pull towards land as it shapes much of what we are about here in Alberta.”
Corkett’s interest developed from playing mandolin and trumpet at a young age. He was listening to his older brother play instruments in his room, Corkett’s love and appreciation for music grew. He continued to be educated in all facets about music, songwriting and performing as he started playing in bands in high school as well as living in different countries.
Corkett met his wife while living in Thailand and also spent some time living in South Africa playing music with a friend of his. They toured and Corkett enjoyed learning about the music industry. He had some time on his hands and so he learned some songwriting skills.
In 2016-17, he was playing some music at a friend’s church in Calgary (aptly named Friends Church) when he met Enns. They developed a strong bond music wise and the chemistry was such that they decided to do more serious collaborations.
“We had been touring and doing a lot of festivals,” explained Corkett and how it was going well. “Then came the wonderful pandemic.”
While it has definitely cramped the touring for the two friends, Corkett says they have continued to work hard while living their separate lives. As Corkett says he has to worry about family, work, and mortgages.
It shows. The music Two Late have produced is not frivolous. The roots and folk style they have embraced is easy listening, but philosophic and sends a message. The lyrics reach the listener’s soul and coupled with their smooth harmonies, makes for an enjoyable listen.
It is definitely easy listening with a message, and with the latest effort of songs, a lot of work and collaboration involved. R-V-M for example has Zacharias do percussions and his brother contributed with some mandolin work.
Corkett says that while he is still the same person, the experiences he has had has definitely added to song ideas that he has but more importantly in conveying a message without trying to be forceful.
“My writing has changed; it is deeper and more meaningful,” explains Corkett. “Definitely as you grow older, you learn more. All about the journey of life.”
They were struggling to get some recorded when they learned of Paul Zacharias and his home recording studio in High River. Zacharias of course has been a sound designer at Rosebud Theatre. The multi-gifted Zacharias, write songs, music and of course his music and engineering of music at his Wheelhouse Studios in High River has been a mainstay the last number of years.
“The great thing about work with Paul is the atmosphere,” explains Corkett. “The atmosphere is very comfortable and when you write in a home that is comfortable, it makes it so much easier for us. With a smaller town, the pace fits with what you are doing musically.”
Corkett says the plan is to tour in the winter, meanwhile their newly released song R-V-M is on their website, Spotify and Apple Music. Also visit them at their website: Twolatetotheparty.com; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TwoLateToTheParty/ and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RE1qlca78PImh1U-KcMGg?view_as=subscriber
