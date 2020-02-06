Three people were arrested and 253 grams of methamphetamine were seized as the result of an ALERT investigation in Medicine Hat.
ALERT’s Medicine Hat organized crime team, together with Medicine Hat Police Service, made the seizure on February 4, 2020, after a planned traffic stop was conducted.
ALERT believes the suspects were transporting meth into the city. The street value of the meth is estimated at $15,000.
“This was a quick-hit investigation in which police were able to develop timely intelligence and get a sizeable amount of meth off the street,” said Staff Sgt. Cory Both, Medicine Hat Police Service.
Olivia Marshall, a 29-year-old woman from Medicine Hat, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a court release order.
Patrick Brill, a 33-year-old man from Medicine Hat, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
Travis Lange, a 28-year-old man from Redcliff, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous. Medicine Hat residents can also submit tips anonymously through the Medicine Hat Police Service mobile app, which is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
