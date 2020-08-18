The Milk River Writing on Stone Provincial Park has been adversely affected by the St. Mary River diversion canal issues. It has drastic drop in water flow and levels have noticeably been low.
However, according to a requested statement from Environment and Parks, everything has been going well at the park.
“Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park is having a good season with nearly all operations up and running including an open visitor centre, camp store, and shower house facilities, plus a variety of interpretive programming including daily rock art tours, Blackfoot stories, and Saturday tours to the North West Mounted Police Post,” explains the the Aug. 13 statement direct from Environment and Parks, Communications and Public Engagement. “Our campground occupancy has been near full all summer (with the exception of mid-week turnover). The river is low but members of the public have told us this presents an opportunity to distance themselves at various sandbars along the river.”
In an Aug. 4 Lethbridge Herald story it was reported work continued on the replacement of the failed Drop 5 and failing Drop 2 structures on the St. Mary River diversion canal in Montana.
"When the Drop 5 structure near Whiskey Gap failed in May, it cut off all St. Mary River diversion water moving through the Canadian side of the Milk River, which has since been reduced to natural flow only. This significantly impacted irrigators on this side of the border who rely on that supply, and brought additional challenges to the drinking water capacity of the Town of Milk River and Village of Coutts," the story read.
Construction to repair the damage started June 16 and is expected to be finished in the fall, granted there are no mitigating issues.
Writing-on-Stone/Áísínai'pi has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site for a little more than a year, having been designated on July 6, 2019. The designation recognizes the long and continuous connection that Blackfoot and other Indigenous peoples have with this place, as well as the rich archaeological heritage including abundant rock art and surreal landforms that are culturally significant to Indigenous peoples.
As a globally recognized cultural landscape, Writing on Stone/Áísínai'pi is a sacred place where people today can come to connect with the land, learn about the past, and contemplate their future path.
(With files from Lethbridge Herald)
