Even though the doors at a youth drop-in centre in downtown Swift Current are shut for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff are still working hard to support youth and families.
The Swift Current Community Youth Initiative (SCCYI) at The Center is determined to be available to youth during this challenging time.
“Our goal is to stay open, period,” SCCYI Executive Director Nathan Wiebe said. “We knew that there was going to be some challenges along the way in as far as our services to the youth. We can't have youth in The Center, but our goal is to deal with youth from afar and our online presence has been bumped up more than usual. Our goal here is not to disappear, but to be present and to be able to help our vulnerable population as best as we can, whether that's through online programming, whether that's through still running full-time counselling, whether that's through meals.”
They have been trying to be proactive in response to the pandemic and to continue to provide support that addresses the needs that still exist in the community.
“The Center's responsibility is to provide a positive influence for youth in our community and that kind of goes down the chain to families too,” he said. “So we want to make sure that we're proactive, whether that's applying for more funding so that we can do different programs that are outside of our range of budgets, and we're trying to figure something out every week so that we can still provide a good service for our community.”
The need for social distancing means that some services cannot continue for practical reasons during the pandemic.
“We're not able to help Social Services with mentoring or supervised visits,” he noted. “We're still encouraging our mentors to stay in contact with the youth, but we definitely had to change up a lot of things.”
Two major fundraising events at The Center had to be postponed until further notice, which is a setback for this non-profit organization, but Wiebe has a pragmatic view of the situation.
“We can't dwell on it,” he said. “We just try to move forward and all of our full-time staff are still working every day. We're trying to kind of reinvent the wheel in a couple of different areas as far as we're used to.”
The pandemic is causing disruptions to daily live and activities for everyone, but for youth the impact might be even more significant.
“The one thing we're kind of forgetting within our lives and within the lives of our young people is there's a huge mental health aspect to being told you can't go hang out with your friends, to be told you're supposed to be isolated and keep social distancing,” he said. “I hope this obviously doesn't last too long, but the one thing we need to be continuing to prepare for is how can we provide kids with a helpline, how can we provide kids with a resource to reach out to, and to make sure the parents are keeping an eye on that as well.”
The free counselling service at The Centre is still continuing, but instead of in-person meetings the service is now provided to youth and their families over the phone or online. This change initially resulted in fewer appointments, but he felt there is going to be a growing need for this service and SCCYI has applied for additional funding to have another full-time counsellor available for the short-term during the pandemic.
“People would much rather meet face to face and I totally understand that,” he said. “There was an initial decrease in appointments and now our counsellor is seeing four people a day and getting appointments all the time. So she's staying really busy and we're hoping that we can provide her more help and provide people more help too.”
The Center is continuing to engage youth through various online activities that provide them with different fun challenges every week. A social distance paint night took place on March 31 over Zoom, an online video conferencing service, and The Center provided art supplies to participants through pick-up or drop-off.
A trick shot contest took place during the final week of March. Contestants had to create and submit a video of their trick shot to The Center to be considered for a prize. There was an art contest in early April and other challenges during the rest of the month will include a short story contest and a lip sync contest.
“Our program director, Kenton Unruh, has done an incredible job setting up programs for youth to do online,” Wiebe said. “He's just trying to figure out unique and creative ways to get kids active.”
A significant new initiative at The Center since the start of the pandemic has been the expanded meal program for youth and families.
“We used to do that just Wednesdays and Thursdays for youth after school,” he said. “Knowing that food and groceries are a large expense in some households and to be able to help with one meal a day, we just thought it is an opportunity to just make a connecting point between us and families and people in need. There are jobs that have been lost, there's people who are just needing a meal.”
The Meals with Heart program started on March 23 with funding support from the United Way in Swift Current.
“Our ability to being able to focus on getting these meals and taking our list and making sure we have the deliveries right, and our organization to be able to do this properly has been relieved by knowing that the funding from the United Way is there,” he said. “So we've been able to just put our heads down and work, because United Way has been there right from the beginning when we started talking about this meal program.”
The Kinette Club of Swift Current provided additional financial support for the meal program and volunteers from the club is also helping to deliver meals. The program received some food donations from different benefactors. The West Bench Hutterite Colony donated food and the Railway North Social House restaurant in Swift Current provided 60 litres of soup.
The Center was used to serving around 25 to 35 youth a day during the two-day after school meal program, but they are now preparing an average of 70 to 75 meals a day for the expanded five-day program.
“It's been an experience for us and it’s been a good opportunity for us as a staff as a whole to get involved,” Wiebe said. “Our cook Becky Funk has been incredible. She's taken this head on and she's just a huge part of our team here. She's doing the majority of the cooking and whatever she needs we try and help her with. … As a staff, we kind of stop what we're doing between 2:45 and 4:30 and we help prepare, we help pack, and we help deliver.”
Meals can be picked up at an arranged time every afternoon or it can be delivered to recipients. The program’s capacity is 80 meals per day and people who want to receive a meal can contact The Center to check availability.
“Some people don't do it every day or some people just need it for a couple of days,” he said. “So space kind of fluctuates. … We didn't know it was going to get this big, but just by seeing those numbers alone you can see the need in our community.”
The Center will welcome any donations of food or cash in support of the meal program. For more information on how to support the program or to register for a free meal, contact The Center at 306-773-3344 or send an e-mail to office@sccyi.ca
