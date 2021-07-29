On Sunday Aug. 8, the community of Shaunavon will welcome 2020 Stanley Cup Champion Braydon Coburn home. This will be an extra special visit as Braydon will be bringing the Stanley Cup with him.
There will be a grand entrance at the Crescent Point Wickenheiser Center (CPWC) in Shaunavon at noon onAug. 8 to kick off a day of celebrations. Organizers are encouraging everyone to be at the rink for noon to welcome Braydon home. There will be ample opportunity for autographs with Braydon and pictures with the Cup following the grand entrance.
A community BBQ will run from noon until 3 p.m. Burgers will be supplied and prepared by the Ranch House Meat Company. A silver collection will be taken with proceeds being donated to the Shaunavon District Fire & Rescue.
Later that evening, there will be a social evening in the CPWC curling rink. Admission will be free with a cash bar available. Local entertainment by Tyler Casat and Company will be provided. There will also be a brief program at approximately 9 p.m.
If you require any further information please reach out to Sharla at 306-587-7856 or by emailbraydoncoburnhockeyschool@gmail.com
