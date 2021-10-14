Effective immediately, hours of operation for outpatients at the Cypress Regional Hospital Laboratory in Swift Current will be temporarily reduced.
Laboratory services in Swift Current will be available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. until October 22. Regular hours of operation will resume Monday, October 25.
Laboratory services are also available at:
•Herbert – Herbert and District Integrated Health Facility: 306-784-2466
•Leader – Leader Hospital: 306-628-3845
•Maple Creek – Maple Creek Hospital: 306-662-2611
•Shaunavon – Shaunavon Hospital and Care Centre: 306-297-2644
