The Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department (ED) will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 12 as it will be without on-site physician coverage.
This is a temporary measure and AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.
Nursing staff will remain on-site in providing care for inpatients.
Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. EMS calls will be re-routed to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge (87 km).
Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions. Individuals requiring non-emergency medical care are also encouraged to call their family physician.
We are thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
