Swift Current resident Barbara Levorson stands with the teddy bears she placed on her front porch to honour the memory of indigenous children who died in residential schools.
She responded to public calls made on Canadians through social media to put teddy bears on their porch for the night of May 31 and to leave the porch light on to commemorate the young lives lost as a result of the residential school system.
Canadians have been reflecting on previous government policies towards indigenous people and its ongoing impact on communities and society after the announcement on May 27 by the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation that the remains of 215 children were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School through the use of ground-penetrating radar.
