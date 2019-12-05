Swift Current Broncos fans showed their generosity at the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, Nov. 30.
Teddy bears and other soft toys rained onto the ice after Broncos left winger Sergei Alkhimov scored an unassisted goal shortly after the start of the second period against the Prince Albert Raiders. The Broncos were unable to score again during the game and lost 4-1 to the Raiders. There were few scoring opportunities for the home team, with only 19 shots at goal. Broncos goalie Isaac Poulter faced 44 shots and he received the game's third star for his effort between the pipes. All the items from the teddy bear toss were donated to the Swift Current Salvation Army's Christmas campaign. This year's event collected 709 teddy bears and other soft toys, along with hundreds of hats, mitts and gloves.
