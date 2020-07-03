The City of Swift Current and the Saskatchewan Hockey Association are pleased to announce that the Ted Knight Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame will re-open to the public on Tuesday, July 7.
It will be open weekly from Tuesday to Saturday, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced with respect to social distancing, hand sanitization and limiting the number of people in the museum at one time.
This museum and Hockey Hall of Fame came to be thanks to a dedicated group of individuals, with ties to hockey in the province of Saskatchewan, who formed the Hall’s Board of Directors.
This Hall of Fame is located in the Innovation Credit Union i-plex. This facility, which opened in 2012 to celebrate 100 years of hockey in the province, has hosted visitors from all around the world. The Saskatchewan Hockey Association and the City of Swift Current partner to make the history of hockey in Saskatchewan a reality.
The Swift Current Art Gallery and Museum will remain closed with an August opening date to be determined later in the month of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.