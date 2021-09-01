The tax credit for Alberta’s Film and Television industry has attracted nearly one billion dollars in investment.
The credit was first implemented in January 2020, with the 10 million per-project cap being lifted in March 2021 to further attract investment as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan.
“From the conversations I've had with the film industry, they want to be in Alberta,” said Associate Minister of Rural Economic Development Nate Horner in an interview. “They think we have some of the best backdrops, the best landscapes. Some of the best in the world, with the close proximity to major studio space and the major centers, you can go from the mountains, to the prairies, the Badlands, all within an hour and a half of a major studio space.”
This tax credit, alongside other broader actions from the province such as low corporate tax, has brought around 50 projects and counting to the province, including series such as HBO’s The Last of Us.
“It is certainly growing. More people are becoming aware of the economic impact of the industry. The big part of that is, The Last of Us has chosen Alberta as its home base for shooting a big HBO show,” said Brock Skretting, Head of Advocacy and Tourism for Keep Alberta Rolling, a non-profit dedicated to showcasing the benefits and potential of the screen industry in Alberta.
“There's a long history of filmmaking in Alberta, going all the way back to the early 1900s, but the modern industry … shows like Fargo, shows like Hell On Wheels or Heartland. Interstellar shot here, Revenue shot here. Bourne Legacy shot here. Lots of lots of different shows have been shot here,” said Skretting. “Now with the advent of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple plus, HBO and others, the amount of content being made globally has just exploded. Alberta is obviously a very beautiful and diverse landscape, and that is being looked at now by Hollywood. And also thanks to the government really taking notice of the industry, it is starting to grow here. So that's really exciting.”
This has led to a record breaking year in Alberta’s film industry in 2021, and nearly 9000 jobs being created since the initial announcement of the credit, said Skretting.
“When you're thinking of movies or TV shows, you might be thinking about the actors or you know the story but the economic impact is all the materials that go into making that possible,” said Skretting. “That’s lumber and construction and paint supplies that go into building sets, or building exteriors of buildings appear outside the costumes. The set decoration, the antiques, or the props that go into a scene and then all the spending on hotels and catering, fuel to get places, then paying the crews and creating those jobs. So in those 9000 jobs, that's drivers, electricians, carpenters and painters. Hair and makeup or wardrobe people, assistant directors and organizers, production coordinators and office people facilitating organized production. So there's a lot of different factors that go into making a production possible and there's a lot of different skills Albertans have in other sectors. So that actually comes in some cases utilizing the skills from other sectors when you're working on these productions, which is amazing.”
Alberta will be keeping an eye on other jurisdictions to remain a competitive option for those in the film industry looking for production locations and get a “more permanent slice of the pie,” said Horner, but he remains confident that there is a strong future for the industry in the province.
“Overall, they want to be here. They've made that abundantly clear. You need to get a critical mass of infrastructure, you need the studio space, you need the volume of crews,” said Horner. “Once you get that critical mass, then you kind of keep it. They start booking studio time years in advance and it becomes hopefully a much more stable year to year industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.