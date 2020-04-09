On April 8, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Taber RCMP received a report of an armed robbery at a bank in the area of 2 avenue north and 4 street north in Vauxhall.
A suspect in disguise entered the bank carrying what is believed to be a rifle and demanded money from an employee of the bank. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of mixed currency. The suspect fled in a vehicle parked nearby in an unknown direction. Bank surveillance captured images of the suspect who is believed to be approximately 5’6” in height.
At the time of this incident there were no customers in the bank and a small number of employees. No one was physically injured as a result of this incident.
The public’s assistance is being sought in identifying this individual. Please do not approach as this subject is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact Taber RCMP at 403-223-4446 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
