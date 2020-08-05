The City of Swift Current and the Swift Current & District Farmer’s Market Association would like to announce that Market Square will remain closed for an additional two weeks – encompassing the Saturday, August 8thand Saturday, August 15th Markets – as the number of active cases of COVID-19 remain significant in the Southwest region of the province.
“We certainly hoped that, following our initial two-week pause at the Market, we would be in a better position to re-open,” said Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault. “While we are encouraged that the number of active cases in the Southwest has decreased in recent days, we consulted with our event partner in the Farmer’s Market Association and with our local Health Inspector and, together, determined that an additional two weeks’ closure would be best for the health and safety of our patrons, staff and vendors.”
Mayor Perrault reiterated that the community and region can rally together to reduce the active case load if each of us, as individuals, adheres to the health and safety guidelines and restrictions that have been implemented by the Government of Saskatchewan, including:
• Regular hand washing/sanitizing
• Proper coughing/sneezing etiquette
• No non-essential interprovincial travel
• Stay home if you are feeling unwell
• Practice physical distancing
• Wear a mask if you cannot properly physical distance yourself from others
“We all want our Market back,” said Perrault. “And we all want to get to a place where closures and restrictions are a thing of the past. The more we sacrifice in the short term by following these guidelines today, the sooner we’ll begin to see things open up.”
The City of Swift Current and the Swift Current & District Farmer’s Market Association would like to thank our legions of Market Square patrons for their continued support and understanding.
