Volunteers in Swift Current joined others across North America on Jan. 18 to create comforters for people whose lives have been disrupted by conflict and disaster.
The Great Winter Warm-Up was organized by the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) in celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary.
MCC Saskatchewan Executive Director Eileen Klassen Hamm was in Swift Current for the event. She noted the organization’s long tradition of making comforters stretches back to when it was founded in 1920 in response to the suffering of people during unrest and famine in southern Russia (now Ukraine).
“These comforters are something that MCC is known for,” she said. “We have blanket-making groups across North America who, every winter, make these kinds of blankets. They get sent to areas where people have been displaced either by natural disaster or by war, and they provide comfort in a variety of ways.”
MCC shipped 53,000 comforters in 2019 to 12 different countries. They are used as bed covers, room dividers, carpets, wraps, and mattresses.
“So these are highly valued, both because they’re physically helpful things, but also because they tell a story of people connecting with each other,” she said. “When people receive a blanket like this, they know it’s handmade. … There’s so many stories across the globe of people being very emotionally moved when they receive these kinds of blankets, because they know that they haven’t been forgotten, that there are people here who are thinking about them, who are praying for them, who are caring for them by this act.”
The Great Winter Warm-Up was organized as a big blanket-making spree across North America during MCC’s centennial with a goal of making and collecting 6,500 comforters on Jan. 18.
Two churches in Swift Current participated in the event. Eighteen people helped to make blankets during the day at Zion Mennonite Church and close to 40 people, including volunteers from the Herbert and Kelstern areas, were sewing and tying blankets at Bridgeway Community Church.
There were two other regional locations in the province for blanket-making and collection in Saskatoon (West Portal Church) and Rosthern (Rosthern Junior College). A group of quilters also organized a Great Winter Warm-Up event at Wildwood Mennonite Church in Saskatoon.
“There’s a variety of people who do this on a really regular basis and today is an opportunity for us to lift this work up and to make it very public and to say if we do this all together on one day, let’s see what impact we can make,” Klassen Hamm mentioned.
She referred to the smiles on people’s faces as they were working on blankets at Bridgeway Community Church.
“That’s the thing about blanket-making groups,” she said. “Just on a regular basis they are creating something that has positive impact in other people’s lives, but also has positive impact in their own lives. They’re a community, they get to know each other well, they meet regularly. So it’s a good community building effort here and globally. I’ve seen people introduced, not all these people know each other. They’ve come from different churches, different communities, and they’re learning to know each other here today.”
A total of 191 comforters were made and collected in Swift Current for the Great Winter Warm-Up, and the total for Saskatchewan was 359 blankets. The total for North America after the weekend was just under 5,000 comforters, but several events were postponed due to poor weather in various locations and MCC was still planning to meet their target of 6,500 blankets.
There are regular blanket-making groups at the two Swift Current churches that participated in the Great Winter Warm-Up.
The group at the at Zion Mennonite Church meets every Tuesday during the winter from January to March for 10 sessions, and they create a total of about 100 blankets for MCC. Pastor Lois Bukar said there is a real sense of fellowship among participants.
“We share stories, sometimes it's history and sometimes it's current events, the thing that's on your heart right now,” she mentioned. “You're sitting together, sometimes with just one other person, and as we roll the blanket you get closer and closer and then your conversation gets quiter and quiter and more intimate, and you can just share freely while you're concentrating on something else.”
Dorothy Weetman coordinates the group at the Bridgeway Community Church. She said people get involved because it is a project with a purpose.
“If there's a purpose for something, then it's easier to be involved, and it's a giving project,” she explained.
The group meets every Monday from Thanksgiving until the end of March. In addition to blankets for MCC, they also make comforters for local distribution. They have provided comforters for refugee families sponsored through the Swift Current and Area Ministerial Association Refugee Committee.
“We also send quite a few quilts over to the Family Resource Centre,” she said. “They distribute that to local families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.