Swift Current snooker player Michael Peters won the 2020 Saskatchewan snooker championship for the second year in a row.
He held on to the provincial title after winning the championship game 4-2 against Denis Chapados of Regina, March 1. Peters won the title last year in Swift Current and this year's championship also took place in the city.
Terry Lovestone of Swift Current finished in third place and Regina's Fabian Louison was fourth. There was a fifth place tie between Brennan Rumancik of Swift Current and Garvey Yee of Moose Jaw.
Darryl Ferster of Saskatoon had a run of 53 points, which earned him the $500 prize as the tournament's high run winner. The Room Snooker and Pool Club in Swift Current hosted the provincial championship at the club's upstairs location in the Stockade building at Kinetic Exhibition Park from Feb. 28 to March 1.
There were 24 contestants and $2,900 in prize money was paid out. The Swift Current club has hosted the provincial championship for several years.
