A large number of vehicles participated in a parade through the streets of Swift Current to salute essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, April 29.
The Eliminators Car Club organized the Swift Current Salute to Essential Workers Social Distance Cruise, which also supported the Salvation Army food bank with food and cash donations.
Capt. Ed Dean of the Swift Current Salvation Army accepted donations in the staging area in the Swift Current Mall parking lot. From there the convoy of vehicles followed a route around the city that included the Cypress Regional Hospital, The Meadows long-term care centre and other retirement homes, Swift Current EMS and the Swift Current Fire Department.
Capt. Dean said the cruise raised $2,225 in donations and two very full shopping carts of food, equivalent to about 250 pounds of groceries, for the food bank.
