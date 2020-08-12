On August 8 at approximately 2 a.m., Swift Current Rural RCMP conducted a traffic stop on an SUV travelling east on Highway 1 near Waldeck, SK, for a Vehicle Equipment Regulation (VER) violation.
During the course of the vehicle stop, a simple equipment violation turned into a drug trafficking and possession investigation due to several factors that will be presented as part of the court process. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two vacuum sealed bags of methamphetamine weighing a total of approximately 17.6 lbs, five vacuum sealed bags of fentanyl weighing approximately 12.2 lbs, and $1140 in Canadian currency.
The amount of methamphetamine seized during this search is equivalent to approximately 76,160 individual doses.
The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was arrested under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) for possession for the purpose of trafficking which led to the search of the vehicle.
30-year-old Geoffrey John Vincent, of St. Andrews, Manitoba, has been charged with the following:
·Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Sec. 5 of the CDSA,
·Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Sec. 5 of the CDSA, and
·Possession of currency obtained by crime, contrary to Sec. 354(1) of the Criminal Code.
Geoffrey John Vincent appeared in Provincial Court in Swift Current on August 11.
