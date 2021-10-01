Life has not returned to normal for Swift Current resident Laurel Schafer since she contracted COVID-19 almost a year ago.
She has been an active and healthy 35-year-old mother of two children with a busy working life as a founding partner and co-owner of a multidisciplinary physical therapy clinic.
Now she hopes her experience as a COVID-19 long-hauler will be a cautionary tale to others about the long-term effects that a person might potentially suffer after exposure to the disease.
“I was a very active person,” she said. “I'm a physical therapist, and I think a lot of us are active by nature. I did CrossFit right up to when I got COVID. I worked out regularly. I would go hiking with my kids. I cross-country skied, I would go for walks, bike rides and runs. I have two young kids, so I was doing things with them all the time. I was the main caregiver around the house too. … It is very different now. They look after me, my husband and my kids.”
She fell ill in November 2020 after her husband was a close contact to an infected person at his workplace.
“We got COVID at that point,” she said. “We're fairly certain that's where it came from. My husband sneezed and sniffled a couple of times and that was all, and then I was quite sick. I was fairly bedridden for about three weeks.”
Her condition improved gradually and she was not acutely ill anymore, but the symptoms never went away completely. She was able to do more for a while and after an absence of nearly two months she returned to work in January 2021.
“I did work relatively full-time for about four months until the end of April, but I made myself a lot worse during that time,” she said. “The more I pushed and the more I did, the worse I would get. My symptoms have always been a bit up and down. If I do more one day then I might crash for three days or three weeks. I have better and worse days.”
Individuals who continue to have persistent symptoms after initially recovering from COVID-19 have become known as long-haulers and the condition is referred to as long COVID or the post COVID-19 condition.
“The most debilitating long symptom for me, the one that shuts down what I do in life the soonest, would be the fatigue or exhaustion,” she said. “It's not like I didn't sleep at all last night or I had a big day. It's not that sort of tiredness. It's really like you just can't do anything. You have to lay down and you have to sleep. There's just no other option”
It is a level of exhaustion that can make it difficult for her to even roll over in bed to take a sip of water from her bedside water bottle.
“I don't go down the stairs in my house,” she said. “I don't tuck my kids in at night. I'm often not even awake in the evening, let alone upright to talk to them.”
She was able to do a little bit of exercise or go for a walk with her children for a brief period after she returned to work, but then she really crashed.
“I think it was after I went for a bit of a hike with my kids and it ended up being longer than I had meant to go just by nature of where we went,” she recalled. “So I had walked for about 40 minutes and I was exhausted when I got back and then I was really bad after that for quite a while. I got into this energy deficit and I just couldn't even get back to my baseline, let alone get ahead.”
Her long COVID symptoms include waking up during the night from experiencing flashing lights in her brain, headaches, dizziness, coughing, shortness of breath, and a feeling of numbness and random tingling on the left side of her body.
“I get twitching in the left side of my neck that I can't control,” she said. “I have so many symptoms, it's hard to keep track.”
Another very debilitating symptom is the cognitive impact of long COVID, which she describes as a “brain fog” that can cause even routine task to become a major effort.
“Your brain just doesn't spin anymore,” she said. “So you can't find words and I've struggled to even converse with people if I'm really tired, and then things that normally come really naturally and automatic I kind of lose that ability. So if I want to brush my teeth, I'll go to my bathroom and stand in front of my mirror and stand there for five minutes before I figure out you have to open the drawer and get out your toothbrush and take the lid off the toothpaste. Those sequences that you have to do things in a row are really challenging all of a sudden.”
The struggle with cognitive tasks and the fatigue will make it very difficult to carry out routine tasks or to do the things she used to do in the past. She recalls an incident where she had difficulty to just turn on a kitchen stove burner at home.
“I turned on all the wrong ones first,” she said. “My nine-year-old had to actually come over and help me figure out how to turn it on.”
It means she is not working full-time and she also had to revise her work procedures, because she is unable to carry out physical tasks that were previously part of her consultation with clients.
“I'm working two-and-a-half hours a day right now, and I'm doing basically just seated stuff,” she said. “So I'm limiting the types of clients I see to people that I don't have to work as physically hard to treat, that I can sit down and treat.”
She has consulted several times with her family doctor and she is using a variety of medication to deal with the various symptoms.
“We're doing things to try to manage some of the symptoms, but at this point there's no cure, which is the hard thing to live with,” she said. “I really don't know long-term what this might look like for me. So I'm just trying to manage the symptoms at this point.”
She uses an inhaler for coughing and shortness of breath, and she suspects she now suffers from asthma. Other medicine provides relief for migraines and helps to lower her heart rate.
“My heart rate really spikes when I stand up,” she said. “So they try to keep my heart rate a little more under control. That started more recently. Just standing up and not moving, my heart rate goes up just about 40 beats per minute. And kind of related to that, I struggle to regulate my body temperature. I have to take my body temperature for work and before COVID it was very consistent, like 36.2, and now it will be high one night and then really, really low the next morning. It's all over the map.”
Schafer made a detailed post on social media in early September about her condition and her concerns about the COVID-19 situation in the province. She was worried that her children will be returning to school without sufficient measures in place to protect students and she wanted to share her concerns with others.
Some might have considered her social media posts to be political, but she emphasized her only motivation was to call on decision-makers to listen to experts when decisions are made about COVID.
“I would be very happy if there was no politics in any of this,” she said. “I have never felt politically motivated in any sort of passionate way before and I really don't think this should be political. All I'm saying is we need to look at the experts in the field and follow their advice.”
There were some negative comments to her social media posts, but she also received a lot of support for her position and well wishes from people who learned about her struggle with long COVID.
“I've had a lot of really positive feedback from other long-haulers, thanking me for sharing their story, because a lot of them are scared or hesitant to do it and they also feel it is important that people know about it,” she said.
A significant number of people experience ongoing symptoms after contracting COVID. Researchers are still learning more about long COVID, but it is currently estimated that 25 to 35 per cent of COVID-19 patients are experiencing long-term effects of the virus.
The COVID Long-Haulers Support Group Canada has been established as an online community for COVID-19 survivors, their families and any supporters looking for up-to-date information. This organization has online support groups in different provinces, including in Saskatchewan.
“People don't hear from us for a variety of reasons, but I think one reason is we tend to be too tired,” Schafer said. “But number two, I think, is we get tired of telling our story and feeling like we're not believed or being minimized by people. It hasn't happened so much to me, but I know other people who may tell their story in the industries they work in and people kind of dismiss or minimize their symptoms, and you get tired of dealing with that.”
She hopes more research will be done about long COVID that can result in treatment to address the causes. She has come to terms with the fact that her own symptoms are not going away anytime soon, but she is hoping it will gradually reduce.
“I think overall my mental health has been pretty well managed through all of this,” she said. “I have a really good support system, like my family and my friends and in my business, and having those people around is definitely helpful. I have support systems of people who also have long COVID. So it's nice to be able to talk to people who truly understand, but the thing that keeps me most positive is the fact that I have kids and you can't just throw in the towel for their sake. I have to try to be present and try to make the best of it and move forward and helping them along in their lives and supporting them as well.”
