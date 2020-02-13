Swift Current City RCMP is requesting assistance from the public.
On February 12 between 8:15 and 8:45 p.m. at the Fairview East Hockey Arena, an unknown individual(s) entered the change rooms and went through the kids’ hockey bags and clothes while the kids were playing hockey.
A number of cell phones, earbuds, cash, wallets and clothes were taken. The RCMP also would like to remind the public not to leave valuable property unattended in public places.
If anyone has information on this theft, or any other thefts in the City of Swift Current, please contact Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
