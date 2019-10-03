The Swift Current City RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with a recent Mischief file that occurred at the Windscape Festival grounds in Swift Current.
Sometime between September 16 and 17, a suspected older model Chevrolet truck drove through a fence and dumped household garbage and furnishings in the field. There would be extensive damage to the front of the truck and will be missing the antennae.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact Swift Current Municipal RCMP at (306)778-4870, your nearest police service, or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through SaskTel Mobility at *8477, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com If your information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
