The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JANUARY-17
8:25 PM - report of a domestic assault. An adult female attended the Detachment to report being assaulted by her spouse the prior morning which was admitted to by the spouse after being spoken to be police. The adult male will be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
9: 18 PM - 911 call of a suicidal male in Swift Current. The male was located by police at his residence where he was arrested under the Mental Health Act & transported to the hospital for evaluation.
9:34 PM - report of a disturbance. The caller advised she can hear a male & female screaming at each other outside a residence on the 800 block of North Railway Street W. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate anyone in the area.
10:19 PM - report of an alarm at a business located on the 400 block fo South Service Road E. A letter had been previously sent to the business to have their alarm serviced as this was the eighth alarm call received since January 1st, 2020. Police did not attend.
JANUARY-18
12:11 AM - report of an alarm at a business located on the 400 block of South Service Road E. Police attended the business dispite previous letters that had been sent to the business. The alarm was determined false by police after confirming the business was secure.
1 :02 AM - report of a vehicle operating with no lights. The caller stated that a black Ford Focus was travelling on the South Service Road E. very slowly with no lights on for the vehicle. Police located the vehicle & spoke with the driver who
advised he was looking for an open gas station & had forgotten to turn his lights on. Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle was not impaired & he was issued a written warning for operating his vehicle without lights.
5:20 AM - report of a pedestrian crossing sign being knocked over on 4th Avenue S.E. The sign did not appear to be hit by anything & was likely caused by the weather. The City of Swift Current was notified to have the sign put back in place.
5:37 AM - while on patrol officers came across a grey Honda CR-V being pulled out of the ditch by a white Chevrolet Silverado on 11th Avenue N.W. Road conditions were poor with large snow drifts. The vehicle appeared to have no significant damage & was still driveable.
7:53 AM - report of an abandoned vehicle. The caller stated she had gotten her beige Toyota Corolla stuck in a snow bank on the 200 block of Battleford Trail & she'd been notified the tow truck would be about an hour & a half before they would be able to attend. The caller wanted police made aware in the event we received any further calls about the vehicle
being abandoned & the City of Swift Current was contacted about the snow drifts.
9:07 AM - report of a male attending a business wearing only a light jacket & no other winter garmets. The male had been provided a ride home but then was seen again by the caller walking in the same jacket. The caller is familiar with the male & was concerned about him freezing due to the extremely cold temperatures & would like a wellbeing check done on him.
Officers made patrols but were unable to locate the male walking . Officers attended the male's residence, where he was located & spoken to by police about dressing appropriately for the weather.
1:57 PM - request for a wellbeing check. The caller advised he is out of town working & would like a wellbeing check done on his spouse after they had gotten into an argument over the phone. Officers attended the residence & located the
spouse where she advised police she was okay, just upset with her husband.
3:20 PM - report of a scam. The caller advised she fell victim to a scam where she believed she had won a large sum of money as well as a new vehicle & sent money to the scammer in exchange. The matter is still under investigaiton.
3:55 PM - report of a found dog. The caller stated that a little black dog had shown up at their residence. They brought the animal inside because of the weather but are unable to keep it. The local dog catcher was contacted & picked up the animal.
6:27 PM - report of an assault at a dwelling unit on the 600 block of Robert Street E. Officers attended the location & spoke to both parties involved. The caller stated he went to his neighbours apartment to ask that his music be turned down & was pushed in the chest. The neighbour advised that he had blocked the caller from attempting to go after his grandson for being too loud. A witness in the building advised they had not seen any physical contact & only saw the men yelling at each other. The caller did not wish to proceed with criminal charges, only wanted the noise to stop. The other party was given a verbal warning about the noise. The caller was advised to contact police in the future if their are noise concerns & avoid contact with his neighbour.
JANUARY-19
1:26 AM - report of an alarm at a business situated on the 2100 block of North Service Road W. Officers attended the business as well as a keyholder for the business & confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the business was secure.
2:08 AM - 911 call of a dispute at a dwelling unit on the 500 block of Robert Street E. The caller can hear a male & female yelling in one of the suites in the complex. Officers attended & a male answered the door with scratches to his face & smelled of alcohol. In speaking with all parties at the unit they learned that the couple had gotten into an argument after the male had come home intoxicated & the male scratched his face when his spouse was attempting to help him stand. The male was arrested & held in custody until he was sober. No criminal charges were laid in relation to the incident.
11:03 AM - report of a theft from a business situated on the 1600 block of Springs Drive. An adult male will be charged with theft under $5000 under the Criminal Code.
12:41 PM - report of an assault. A male attended the Detachment reporting that he had been assaulted by a male youth at a location on the O block of 6th Avenue N.E. The male did not wish to have charges pursued by police, only wanted the information documented with his version of what happened in the event anyone else attended to make a complaint about what had occurred. Police spoke with the male youth about the incident. This matter is still under investigation.
4:05 PM - report of a collision on the South Service Road E. The driver of a red Jeep Cherokee lost control of her vehicle causing it to spin out & hit a light standard. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital by EMS with what were reported as minor injuries. No charges were laid in the relation to the collision.
6:57 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Mazda 3 for failing to stop at an intersection displaying a red light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.