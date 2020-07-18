Swift Current RCMP is actively investigating the report of a sexual assault that occurred in Swift Current, SK and is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect.
On June 29, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., an adult female was walking along the Chinook Pathway, near the bridge, when she was sexually assaulted by an adult male.
The male suspect was described as being of heavy build, measuring approximately 6'5" and weighing approximately 300-350 lbs. He was wearing a hooded sweater and may be bald.
Earlier this week, an RCMP forensic sketch artist assisted the detachment with this investigation by interviewing the victim of this incident to create a composite sketch of the suspect.
If you believe you have seen or know this individual, please contact Swift Current RCMP by calling 306-778-4870. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.skcrimestoppers.com.
This is the single incident of sexual assault reported to Swift Current RCMP during the last several months during which the suspect was not known to the victim.
The name of the victim cannot be released in accordance with the Privacy Act.
The composite sketch is attached to this release.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.