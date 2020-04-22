Physicians in Swift Current are part of a provincial initiative to speed up the production and distribution of patient reports through the use of innovative technology.
The self-edit dictation project is a partnership between 3sHealth, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Saskatchewan Medical Association to introduce the use of this technology at healthcare sites across the province.
3sHealth CEO Mark Anderson said the results of the project in Swift Current have been very good. They trained 39 physicians in self-edit technology and 32 are actively using it. The average turnaround times for the distribution of discharge summaries produced with self-edit dictation was reduced from 4.2 days to 2.33 hours.
“What happened in Swift Current was a great success and we're getting some really positive feedback about how things are going, which is terrific, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to continue to progress these types of initiatives,” he mentioned.
The self-edit dictation technology has been used at other locations on a pilot basis, but the Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current was the first facility where a significant number of physicians were trained at the same time to use the technology in a healthcare setting.
“So this would be our biggest deployment to date, is how I would describe it, versus more one-off or directly one or two physicians at a time,” he said.
SHA Physician Executive for Integrated Rural Health Dr Kevin Wasko is the sponsor of the Swift Current self-edit program. He works in the emergency department at Cypress Regional Hospital and he is also on the provincial steering committee for this initiative.
He noted that the hospital in Swift Current provided a suitable size for the implementation of this initiative.
“We wanted a place not too big,” he said. “We didn't want to go into Royal University Hospital and try to launch this without trialling it somewhere where it may be a bit more manageable, but we also wanted it to be in a hospital that was large enough to show impact, where there were more than maybe just four or five physicians. So Swift Current ticked all the boxes of being a good place to launch this.”
Many of the participating Swift Current physicians have started to only use the self-edit dictation to produce patient reports, but some might still use the other option of dictating through the telephone system.
“We wanted to be flexible and if they tried this it didn't mean they can't dictate in another manner that may be more convenient at that point in time,” he said. “The majority of transcription that's occurring in the hospital is now happening by self edit.”
The adjustment to the technology was a factor in its use by physicians, and not everyone felt it will suit them.
“I think the telephone system can be comfortable, it's what they know,” he said. “So that's always a factor in any kind of change. Using this technology at first could be more time-consuming, because you're actively editing and dictating simultaneously. … This is a little more involved. In time, that becomes quite efficient, but it's an adjustment period.”
Dr. Wasko has already been using the self-edit technology for several years in the hospital’s emergency department, where they use it to create an electronic health record.
“That makes it much easier, because the other option would be to type and some people may be fast typers, but most people can't type as fast as they can talk,” he said. “So it improves efficiency and flow in the emergency department. And because it’s an electronic and typed letter, the encounter is actually legible as compared to the other option that exists in some places and used to be the case in Swift Current, which is the handwritten notes. In terms of the documentation, like an admission record or a discharge summary, I think the benefit there is being able to see exactly what it is that's being distributed out to the family physician or kept on a permanent record, and you know exactly what was said, what was documented, how the document looks.”
The process to produce patient care reports in Saskatchewan experienced several changes over time. Physicians traditionally prepared handwritten patient reports. Thereafter they were able to phone a recording system and their dictated reports were then transcribed by medical transcriptionists.
The current system uses voice-recognition software to generate an initial transcription of the physician’s words. The software will adapt to accents and speech patterns, but a transcriptionist will listen to the audio and review the wording for completeness and accuracy.
“Basically, the more manual it is, the more costly it is,” Anderson said. “So as you move from someone having to physically type all of the notes or even in the old days when people used to had to hand write, there was a lot of time and energy and a cost associated to that. With the voice recognition, which is now the ability for it to come up electronically, there's less work involved and you can do more work with the same number of employees.”
This self-edit dictation initiative takes the use of voice-recognition software to the next level. Physicians can edit their dictated report in real-time and they can submit their patient reports instantly.
“Now to have a physician actually doing it on their own, it obviously gives us the ability to direct our transcription staff into more quality assurance type roles and those types of things,” he said. “So it does have efficiency benefits.”
3sHealth provides a provincial transcription service that produces 1.64 million minutes of dictation annually and just under 50,000 care reports.
“We direct the work of the various medical transcriptionists who transcribe notes and we manage the relationship with the vendor 3M that provides us with the actual voice recognition technology,” he explained. “So our role is really to manage that service overall.”
Participating physicians received support during the implementation of the Swift Current self-edit dictation project. There were training sessions and a support desk to provide assistance if physicians experienced any issues with the technology.
“Some of the feedback that we’ve gotten, which has helped us to improve it over time, is it takes some time to really get used to it, to have it learn your voice and to actually start to get better and better over time as you use it,” he said. “We’re constantly trying to just adapt our support model so that if people do run into any issues, that they’re able to get the support they need to be successful.”
The intention is to continue with the introduction of the self-edit program at other healthcare sites in the province, and physicians at other sites will benefit from the lessons learned in Swift Current.
Anderson appreciated the involvement of Dr. Wasko as a sponsor of the Swift Current self-edit dictation program, which meant that he acted as a champion for the initiative to raise awareness and to communicate with colleagues about it.
“It’s a reasonably new thing for us to be able to have a provincial leader like Dr. Wasko really be involved in a project and to help champion it,” Anderson said. “So I really just want to say how appreciative we were of his effort and his leadership, and just really happy with the direction the health authority is taking generally around trying to embed physicians as leaders, because they’re able to speak to their colleagues about their needs and wants and it helps us just to better meet those needs and better improve healthcare from that perspective of the physician as well as the rest of the folks in the health system.”
Note: The interviews for this story were done shortly before the implementation of public health measures in Saskatchewan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the time being, the activities of the Saskatchewan Health Authority are focused on preparation and readiness to provide care to COVID-19 patients. At the same time, hospital emergency departments, cancer services, and urgent and emergent medical imaging (x-ray) and surgical services continue to be provided.
