The Bucket Brigade, a group of bucket drummers from four Swift Current schools, will perform at Telemiracle 44.
They have also been raising funds to take to Telemiracle and they held a bake sale in the Swift Current Mall on Feb. 29, which raised $906.50.
Various musical performances took place during the bake sale. The bucket drummers gave onlookers a sneak peek of the song they will perform during the Telemiracle show and they also did fuse drumming, when drummers play along with recordings of various songs. The other performances were by the Central School choir as well as two choirs from École Centennial School, the Centennial Stars and Eighth Notes.
The Bucket Brigade has been rehearsing for over a year to perform at Telemiracle. The group consists of students from Central, École Centennial, Fairview and O.M. Irwin schools, as well as three music teachers – Amy Collins, Celia Hammerton, and Michaila Jersak. They will perform their piece The Storm at 3:35 p.m. on March 8 during the Telemiracle 44 show.
The Bucket Brigade wants to take as much funds as possible to Regina, because money raised by Saskatchewan performers will be matched by Nutrien. Community members can give their donations to the Bucket Brigade to take to the event for the stage presentation. Their donations will count towards the total of the drumming group, but individuals will still receive a tax receipt.
