MAY-29
4:24 PM - report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of 17th Avenue N.W. & Chaplin Street W. involving a black Dodge Caravan & a red Dodge Ram. The Caravan had proceeded straight across the intersection after believing the Dodge truck was turning & the two vehicles collided. The driver of the truck had turned their signal light on but then turned it off right away when they realized that was not the right turn they wanted. The Dodge Caravan was required to be towed.
No one was injured as a result of the collision & no charges were laid.
6:35 PM - report of the caller's neighbours in a dwelling unit on the O block of Hayes Drive arguing very loudly & it was sounding like things may have gotten physical between them . Officers attended the complex & spoke with the unit occupants who both admitted to assaulting each other. Both were arrested by police. One adult male & one adult female will each be charged with one count of assault under the Criminal Code.
10:43 PM - report of the caller's neighbour's dog barking non-stop on the 200 block of 9th Avenue N.W. The caller was advised to get in touch with the Swift Current Bylaw Department to make a complaint about the barking dog.
MAY-30
1:29 AM - report of loud music coming from a suite in a dwelling unit on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue N.W. The caller had asked them to turn it down twice but they haven't. Officers attended the complex & could hear the music from the street on their arrival. Officers spoke to the occupants who were having a small party & agreed to turn it down. While at this complaint officers recognized one of the male party-goers who is on court ordered conditions to maintain a curfew & not
consume alcohol. The male who resisted & kicked one of the police officers was arrested & held in police custody. 19 year old Kyle Kosowan of Swift Current has been charged with three counts of fail ing to comply with his probation order, one count of assaulting a police officer & one count of resisting arrest under the Criminal Code. Kosowan appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on June 1, 2020.
9:58 AM - report of a commercial alarm at the location at the 1100 block of 11th Avenue N.E. Police attended the location
as well as a keyholder for the location. Officers determined the alarm to be false. An employee had entered the building &
had forgotten to deactivate the alarm.
10:22 AM - request from a male to conduct a wellbeing check on his sister who he had not heard from in a couple weeks.
Officers attended the sister's residence where she was home & doing well.
10:30 AM - report of a grey Chevrolet 1500 being abandoned on the 1600 block of North Hill Drive & the caller wants to make sure it's not stolen. Officers confirmed the vehicle was not stolen & spoke to the registered owner who said they'd parked it & got picked up the night before when the light quit working & that they would be picking it up today.
1:40 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding.
2:08 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a blue Chevrolet Malibu for speeding.
4: 13 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white lnfiniti Q50 for speeding.
4:14 PM - report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Central Avenue N. & North Service Road E. A grey Chevrolet Impala turned into the lane of the blue Ford F150 that had a green light. The Chevrolet was required to be towed. No one was injured as a result of the collision & no one was charged .
5:53 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Dodge Ram for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
10:30 PM - report of a gathering of more than ten kids playing loud music at a residence on the 1500 block of Hillcrest Drive. Officers contacted the owner of the property who confirmed that there were only eight kids & they would have the music turned down.
MA Y-31
12:34 AM - report of music & voices coming from a backyard on the 600 block of 9th Avenue N.E. Officers attended the residence & spoke to the property owner who agreed to turn the music down.
12:34 PM - report of damage to the passenger side door of the caller's semi when she'd been out of her truck. A witness had seen an airbourne tire come across the parking lot & hit the truck. Police were able to catch up with the driver who had lost their tire & said he had not known the tire had hit a vehicle.
1:48 PM - report of the caller finding a small bag of meth while cleaning out the laundry room of an apartment complex. Officers attended the location & seized the bag. No other items were found . The building does not have any cameras & there are no suspects.
2:03 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's red Chevrolet Silverado while parked in the parking lot of a business on the 1800 block of Memorial Drive. The caller stated that a note was left behind that said "wind is very strong, sorry about the ding" with no other information on it. There are no suspects or witnesses & the business does not have video surveillance.
2:54 PM - report of the caller's husband's ex-girlfriend giving her the finger & wants her spoken to by police. This matter is still on-going.
6:59 PM - report of a suspicious male sitting in the grass with luggage behind a commercial dwelling unit on the 800 block of South Service Road E. Police attended & spoke with the male who advised he had no where to go. He was given advice by police to get in touch with Social Services to see if they can assist him.
10:03 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a red Lincoln MKX for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
