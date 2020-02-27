The following is a synopsis of calls for RCMP service for the dates indicated:
FEBRUARY-21
6:27 PM - report of a backpack lying on the corner of 3rd Avenue N.E. & Sidney Street E. The caller stated they looked inside the bag & it had what was believed to be drug paraphernalia in it. Officers attended the area but were unable to locate the backpack & no other similar calls were received.
7: 15 PM - report of the caller's vehicle being gone through the night prior on the 200 block of Sidney Street E. There are no suspects or witnesses.
8:30 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's roommate. The caller is away from his residence & had been trying to contact his roommate since 11 a.m. but can not get an answer. Police attended the residence where the roommate was located, home & okay. At the same time police had been attending the residence the caller had contacted the Detachment to let police know he was able to speak to his roommate.
8:43 PM - 911 call of a new model Dodge Ram truck that almost caused a collision with an on coming vehicle on 6th Avenue N.E. Officers made patrols but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description provided & no other calls were received in relation to the truck.
10: 10 PM - report of a Ford F150 that drove into the ditch along Tait Drive & it's headlights are pointing towards the caller's residence. While police were enroute to the location the caller contacted the Detachment to advise the truck had
moved to the top of the hill & was facing south. Officers attended the area, located the vehicle & spoke to the male youth driver of the vehicle who was told to leave the area.
10:49 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Traverse for licence, registration & sobriety check. The driver of the vehicle failed a road side alcohol test & was confirmed to be impaired . The driver of the vehicle, an adult female will be charged with impaired driving under the Criminal Code.
11:12 PM - 911 call of a fraud . The caller stated that an unknown male hacked into her accounts & was now threatening to give out her personal information if she didn't give him a certain amount of money in the next two hours. Police spoke with the caller who was advised to cancel all credit & debit cards & was provided the phone number for the Canadian AntiFraud Centre.
FEBRUARY-22
2:49 AM - while on patrol officers located three adult males in the parking lot of a location that had all just been in a physical altercation. Two of the males were beaten up pretty badly & taken to hospital for evaluation by EMS. None of the males wanted police to be involved however police will continue to investigate the matter as the result of the injuries is still unknown.
4:31 PM - 911 call from a male who can hear his neighbour in the apartment complex they reside in calling out for help. Officers attended the building & learned that an elderly female in her locked apartment had slipped out of bed & was unable to get up. Police were able to contact the elderly woman's next of kin, who attended & let police into the suite so she could be assisted with getting up off of the floor.
1:53 PM - report of a suspicious grey Dodge Journey that keeps driving around the caller's neighbourhood on Hayes Drive. Officers attended the area to make patrols & were flagged down by the driver of the Dodge Journey who asked if police had seen a dog running around as his had run away & was out looking for it.
2:01 PM - report of a hit & run that occurred the day prior in the parking lot of a business on the 100 block of 1st Avenue N.E. The complainant advised she was inside her red Jeep Grand Cherokee when a taupe colored truck, possibly a Dodge backed into her vehicle & drove away. This matter is still under investigation.
3:51 PM - report of a burgundy truck with a male driver that squealed out of the parking lot of a location on the 1100 block of 11th Avenue N.E. after having a verbal argument with a female. Two possible plate numbers were provided during the call but did not come back matching the description of the truck. Police made patrols for the vehicle but were unable to locate the vehicle.
4:30 PM - report of a lost dog. The caller's son's dog had gotten off his collar & ran away from a residence on the 200 block of Elliot Place. The caller stated they had contacted the SPCA & made a post on social media about the animal as well. The caller advised they would contact the police if the dog was located.
5:35 PM - report of a grey Ford Escape driving on Chaplin Street W. with a female in the passenger seat holding an infant. The caller had lost sight of the vehicle but believed it may have turned onto Central Avenue N. A plate number was able to be provided during the call. Police made patrols & were unable to locate the vehicle but will be following up with the registered owner about the complaint.
8:01 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a brown Ford F150 for failing to stop for a red light at an intersection.
8:21 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Ford F150 for failing to stop at an intersection.
10: 11 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Lincoln Navigator for disobeyingg a stop sign.
FBERUARY-23
8:00 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue Dodge Ram for disobeying a stop sign . The driver
was also issued a written warning for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
10:39 AM - report of a male who is known to have a suspended driver's licence & is also on court ordered conditions not to possess or consume alcohol had driven into the parking lot of a location on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Police
attended the location & arrested the male after learning he had purchased alcohol. The adult male will be charged with two counts of breaching his probation order under the Criminal Code.
2:12 PM - report of a collision that had occurred in Medicine Hat, Alberta five days prior between a red Chevrolet Silverado & black Ford Escape. No one was injured as a result of the collision & statements were forwarded to Medicine Hat Police Service for investigation as the collision occurred in their jurisdiction.
2:22 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Dodge Caravan for failing to use their signal light to warn of intention to turn , stop or change lanes.
2:59 PM - report of a child custody dispute. The caller advised there was a court ordered custody agreement in place but the child did not want to return to the primary care taker. The caller was advised by police the agreement would need to be followed until such time the order could be amended whether it be between their lawyers or a judge.
3:07 PM - report of a male breaching his court ordered no contact conditions by texting the caller. The male will be charged with one count of failing to comply with a condition of his release under the Criminal Code.
3: 13 PM - report of a child custody dispute where there is no child custody order in place. Police advised both parties that they should look into getting an agreement put in place.
4:11 PM - report of jewelry being stolen from the caller's lugguage while travelling. All documentation was forwarded to Regina Police Service for investigation as the theft occurred in their jurisdiction.
9: 13 PM - report of a noise complaint. The caller resides in a dwelling unit on the 100 block of Grey Street W. & her neighbours have been making excessive noise for the last two hours. Police attended the location & spoke to the neighbours who were told to quiet down.
9:49 PM - report of a theft. The caller stated he'd met a female through a dating app & she & a friend had come over to his residence to visit. After the two females left his residence he noticed that his wallet was open & his debit card & a prepaid credit card were gone. This matter is still under investigation.
