The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated (July 23-25):
JULY-23
4:56 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Dodge Ram for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
8:07 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Honda Odyssey for speeding.
8:30 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a red Honda Accord for speeding. The driver of the vehicle was also issued an inspection ticket to have the windshield on the vehicle replaced.
8:41 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a white Ford Edge for speeding.
9:32 PM - while on patrol officers issued a written warning to the driver of a black Ford F150 for failing to use their signal light.
9:52 PM - report of loud music on the 400 black of 3rd Avenue SE. Police attended the location and had the home owners turn the volume down.
10:09 PM - 911 call of a male driving a yellow Chevrolet 1500 driving in the wrong lane and then proceeding through a red light. Police were able to locate and stop the vehicle and speak to the driver who advised he was tired and had not realized what he'd done. Police confirmed the driver was not impaired and gave him a verbal warning not to drive when tired.
11:40 PM - while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a black GMC Yukon. During the stop police issued a three day driving suspension to the driver of the vehicle after failing a roadside alcohol screening. The passenger of the vehicle was issued a ticket under the Alcohol & Gaming Regulations Act for having open alcohol in a motor vehicle.
JULY-24
12:06 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Chevrolet Equinox for speeding.
7:00 AM - report of an assault that occurred at a location on the 1700 block of 17th Avenue SE the night prior. In speaking with the complainant she advised she did not wish to have the responsible female charged and only wished police spoke to her about her actions.
10:13 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1700 block of North Service Road E. Police attended the business and spoke with an employee at the location as well as several customers who advised no alarm had been heard.
1:00 PM - report of the caller giving her dog to a male to find a new home for it and now the male was not answering her messages. The female was advised this was not a police matter.
2:38 PM - report of the caller's ex-girlfriend being given his dog and now she will not return the dog to him even though she'd prior given him visitation with the animal. The caller was advised this was a civil matter and police do not get involved with dog custody disputes.
4:53 PM - report of a voicemail being left on the caller's business phone where a female can be heard saying "call the RCMP". The caller provided the phone number associated to the message and police attended the female's residence where she was at home and doing well.
8:53 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a white Chrysler Neon for disobeying a stop sign.
9:38 PM - report of the caller being assaulted by her ex-husband and wants him given a verbal warning by police. Police attended both parties homes and learned both had been drinking and the caller's ex-husband had escorted her off his property when she let herself into his residence and then refused to leave. Police confirmed no assault took place between the two and suggested they stay away from each other when they've been drinking.
JUL Y-25
5:15 AM - report of an alarm at a business on the 200 block of 1st Avenue NW. Officers attended the location and confirmed the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
6:31 AM - report of a small bag of what was believed to be drugs being found at a location on the 2000 block of
Saskatchewan Drive. Police attended the location and seized the bag that was later confirmed to be cocaine.
8:49 AM - report of a male leaving a location on the 2000 block of Saskatchewan Drive who needs to be returned so he can be properly treated . Police made patrols and located the male who was returned to the location and received the care he required.
9:01 AM - report of the caller having an encounter with his soon to be sister-in-law who does not want the caller marrying her sister. The caller confirmed no assault occurred and nothing threatening in nature had been said however, he wished to have the call documented.
9:33 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a purple Buick Envision for speeding.
11:37 AM - while on patrol officer issued a ticket to the driver of a white Dodge Ram for operating a motor vehicle without valid registration.
11:56 AM - 911 call of a male youth who would be too young to be driving, operating a grey GMC Sierra. Police made patrols and located the vehicle and driver who had an adult in the vehicle and confirmed the male youth had a valid learner's licence.
1:08 PM - report of an elderly female being forced to write a personal cheque out to an unknown male. This matter is still under investigation.
4:40 PM - report of a noise complaint at a dwelling unit on the 200 block of Sidney Street E. The caller advised one of his
neighbours plays music very loudly on her stereo all day and would like police to speak with her. Police attended the complex and spoke to the female about the volume of her music and to be mindful of other tenants in the building.
