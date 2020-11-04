The two mayoral candidates in the Swift Current municipal election both want to see continuing prosperity for the city, but they disagreed on the best way to achieve this goal during their online debate.
The hour-long mayoral forum was live-streamed on YouTube on Monday evening, Nov. 2. The event was hosted by the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Swift Current to assist voters to make an informed decision.
Denis Perrault is standing for re-election after serving his first term as mayor during the past four years. He has been a City council member since 2009. Al Bridal has been in business for 35 years. He served two terms as a City councillor from 1997 to 2003, and he has also been elected three times as a school board trustee.
The forum did not follow a debate format. The event started with a five-minute opening statement by each candidate. This was followed by a moderated question and answer session, during which each candidate received one minute to respond to the same question.
The different perspectives of the candidates were already evident during their opening remarks. Bridal said he is standing for mayor due to his concerns over the City’s growing debt and escalating taxes, but he emphasized his focus is on the future. He compared his approach to driving a vehicle forward, but also checking the rear-view mirror.
“I want to continue to look forward, in forward thinking, but every so often just glance in that mirror to see where we have come from,” he said.
Perrault spoke about the quality of life enjoyed by city residents. He referred to his sense of hope and optimism, which is based on the collective accomplishments of the community. He felt the community’s growth has been achieved while residents are still enjoying an affordable way of life.
“We, as a City, got two levers to generate income,” he noted. “That's taxes and utility. Our power rates are the same as any other city in Saskatchewan. Our water bills are some of the lowest in the province, and our property taxes are the lowest.”
Both candidates referred to the importance of growth for future prosperity in response to questions about economic matters. They agreed on the importance of the agricultural, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors to the local economy.
“We worked very hard these last four years to grow Swift,” Perrault said. “During the pandemic and during some of the economic crisis that we've seen in the oil and gas sector, we actually saw growth, 18,744 people call Swift Current home, more people than we've ever had, more business licences than we've ever had, more kids in schools than we've ever had. That's what we've seen over the last four years and that's what we're going to see moving forward.”
Bridal emphasized growth will only be possible if there are jobs available in the community to attract people to the city. In addition to promoting jobs in the different sectors, he felt it is important to avoid tax increases.
“Even though Mr. Perrault say they are the lowest in the province, they are very, very large compared to what they used to be,” Bridal mentioned. “Back in 2009, the City collected $6.5 million in taxes and in 2019 they collected $18.9 million. That is money out of our pockets, both citizens and businesses, and we have to make sure that those taxes do not go up any higher so that the businesses can keep their money in their pockets to invest in jobs.”
Bridal felt it will be difficult to attract new businesses to the city if taxes continue to increase. In addition, there is a need to have reasonably priced land available for new businesses to make it attractive for them to come to the city instead of looking for land in the surrounding rural municipality. He also would like to see more affordable prices for residential lots in the city.
Perrault felt both the residential and commercial lots in the city are competitively priced, and the City’s goal is only to recover the cost of installing services.
“Our lots are priced at cost recovery,” he said. “We're one of the few cities that actually do that. If we're talking about affordability across all cities, we're actually selling our lots at some of the lowest prices, especially if you compare it to Yorkton.”
He referred to the Grow with Swift Current website, an award-winning economic development initiative that can be used as a tool to highlight the city’s advantages to enterprises looking for a place to invest.
Perrault said his goal will be to continue to be an advocate for businesses investment in the city through attendance of trade shows, by working with the provincial government, and by being available to talk to businesses about opportunities in the city. He again referred to what he considered to be the city’s taxation advantage in comparison to other communities in the province.
“That's just a fact,” he emphasized. “We do have the lowest taxes in the province. We do have serviced land available, both residential, commercial and industrial. We are ready to grow and I continue to be inspired by the new businesses that come here and share with me how happy they are to work with the City's development department.”
Both candidates indicated they are in favour of attracting and hosting large events in Swift Current. Perrault felt there are opportunities to bring even more events to the city in the future.
“I'm going to be working together with a national service to see what kind of opportunities fit Swift Current,” he said. “I believe we need to work together to figure out what we can bring, how we can do it, and how we can do it together, and I will absolutely continue to be a cheerleader and an advocate to bring those events right here to Swift Current.”
Bridal emphasized he will only be looking for events that do not require financial support from the City.
“I don't believe we should be going for large-scale events that are going to be costing us as taxpayers hundred and hundreds of thousands of dollars and just continue to drive our debt up,” he said.
The two candidates agreed the priority area for municipal spending should be the maintenance and improvement of essential infrastructure such as water and waste water services, electricity infrastructure, roads and sidewalks.
“Building a budget is lots of pieces together with an infinite amount of requests and a finite amount of resources,” Perrault said. “I'll work together alongside council to be able to make a fair and balanced budget moving forward, as I have for the last four years.”
Bridal indicated the safety of the community will be an additional priority for him, and he will support appropriate funding for police and firefighting services. He felt there is a need to upgrade the indoor swimming pool during the next four years, because the City will not be able to afford the construction of a new integrated leisure facility.
“With our debt sitting at $85 million right now, I do not believe we have enough left on our debt that the province says we can borrow,” he noted. “It's $110 million that we're allowed to borrow. I don't believe there's enough there for us to borrow money and build it. I know other cities had a levy on the integrated facility and at some point, if we hadn't spent all this money that we have, we may have enough money in our lending to have an integrated facility, but right now I think it is many years out.”
Perrault expressed his support for the development of an integrated leisure facility in the near future, because Swift Current is the only city with a population of around 18,000 people in the province without such a facility.
“I will continue to work alongside with our federal and provincial counterparts, because I'm confident we're going to see it,” he said. “But it's going to happen with partnerships, with all our partners across the southwest through municipalities, but also through businesses and through people, and we will work together. I believe we're going to see an integrated facility in the next term.”
The candidates agreed on the need for a public transit system in the city, but expressed different opinions on what it should look like.
Perrault said City staff have been working very hard with user groups to find the best fit and the best route to get more people riding on the buses.
“In Swift Current, what we're finding is it is for our most vulnerable,” he said. “It's for people so they get a chance to go an appointment they might not otherwise have an opportunity to do that, it's for our newcomers so that they have a chance to have a ride to their job. It's a very important part of Swift Current and I think we can continue to make it better and stronger, and I'm proud of 30,000 and I'll be even prouder when we hit 35,000.”
Bridal expressed concern about the cost of the service, which he indicated was over $1 million last year for a ridership of 30,000. He wondered if the previous dial-a-bus system might not be a more affordable option for the City.
“We do need busing, but how we put together busing and what it costs is something we need to take a serious look at,” he said. “And asks the people that are riding it and asks the people that are using it, and see if dial-a-bus, which is cheaper, would work better or if we need to continue with the bus routes that we have.”
The two candidates expressed strong and opposing opinions on the topics of municipal spending and budgeting. Bridal referred to City projects that he considered to be wasteful spending, for example the installation of a digital reader board at City Hall, and replacing the asphalt surface at the downtown Frank Rempel Centennial Plaza with decorative paving stones. He is also worried about the City’s current level of debt.
“There's only one year in the last 12 years that the debt actually went down,” he said. “So I'm concerned, because when I look at the financials, every year it has continued to climb. From 2009 it went from $35 million in debt, if you take the hospital debt out, to $85 million last year. Last year we paid down $2 million in debt and we took almost $5 million in debt.”
Perrault emphasized that all City debt is serviced and budgeted for, and the longest debt period is for 20 years. A large part of the debt is linked to property development and it will be reduced with the sale of properties.
“If I'm elected again, I'll do the same as what I've done in the past,” he said. “I'll work together with the six councillors that will be around me along with administration to be able to build a fair and balanced budget moving forward so that we're able to accomplish all the things that we're able to do.”
The municipal and school board election will take place on Nov. 9. There are two mayoral candidates in Swift Current as well as 19 candidates for the six councillor positions. Details about the election and information about all the candidates are available on the City of Swift Current website at www.swiftcurrent.ca
