The first municipal budget approved by Swift Current council members after the recent municipal election focused on reducing debt and providing services without any property tax increase.
The City of Swift Current’s 2021 municipal budget was presented and approved during a regular council meeting, March 22.
The theme for the budget presentation was A New Normal to reflect the priorities of a newly elected council delivering a budget during a pandemic.
“With COVID-19 everybody is wanting to get back to normal and yet we know it's going to be a new normal, it's going to be different,” Mayor Al Bridal said during a media briefing after the council meeting. “We just wanted to say with this budget that the City is looking to also go back to a new normal or something a little bit different, and that's what this budget was about with a zero per cent tax increase and paying down a substantial amount of debt this year.”
The 2021 municipal budget of $83.3 million includes $65.3 million for operating expenses and $17.9 million for capital projects. The most notable change in expenditure compared to the previous year’s budget will occur in capital costs. The 2020 municipal budget of $88.3 million included $65.6 million for operating costs and $22.7 million for capital projects.
The actual operating budget at the end of 2020 was lower than budgeted at $63.4 million, and the 2021 operating budget will therefore be a reduction of $1.8 million.
Bridal was satisfied with the outcome, even though he was actually hoping the savings could have been larger.
“There's many things that we can't change,” he said. “We can't change the wages we're paying people. We can't change immediately all the jobs or anything like that. So we just found areas that we could change and areas that we could save money. There was one or two part-time positions that we hadn't filled or re-filled. So we've permanently taken them out of the budget to add up to some of that money and there's some other just little bits and pieces along the way.”
He noted the review of the budget to bring down expenses and to be able to pay down debt was a collective effort.
“I'm very pleased with council, we all worked together on this,” he said. “I'm very pleased with our City administration. We talked about this at budget and they came up with some ideas too. It wasn't just council. City admin had lots of ideas and I’ve been very happy with the help we've received from the administration team and from all of council.”
According to City Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus the savings on operating expenses could have been larger, but the budget includes the addition of one full-time RCMP officer salary and there is the additional cost of the carbon pricing on natural gas and electrical usage.
“There was a fair reduction in operating expenses before we had to add back some increases that we were forced to deal with,” he said. “As well as we did have some labour contracts with increases in them as well.”
Bridal is hopeful there might be some additional budget savings during the year for the City, for example if there is a good response from ratepayers to the new SwiftConnect portal for paperless utility billing or if there are more lot sales if the economy starts to rebound.
The savings on the capital budget was a result of a review that resulted in decisions not to purchase some vehicles and other equipment and to shelve some capital project studies.
“There was a piece of sidewalk that we talked about doing this year, but within the next five years we may have to redo that whole street,” he said. “So instead of doing the sidewalk and then possibly damaging it in five years time when we're redoing that street, we thought we’ll wait until we had to redo the whole street and the deep undergrounds.”
Bridal is confident the reduction in capital spending in this budget will not have any detrimental impacts in the future on services or infrastructure.
“We had those discussions as council and senior admin, and we're very confident that we're not short changing our future by not spending that capital money today,” he said. “On that capital side there's quite a few things that we are buying and purchasing, and they're for our citizens and for our city to continue to enjoy the services that we have.”
He added that the reduction in budget expenses will not result in any changes to the hours that recreation facilities are open and there are also not any changes to bus routes.
The City will be paying down $4,926,271 in debt during 2021. This will bring the debt down to $81.1 million by the end of the year. This was one of Bridal’s priorities after his election to council and he is therefore pleased with this debt repayment.
“One of the things I mentioned tonight is our strategic plan that we're embarking on and once we talked to all the citizens, I know that people are going to be wanting things in the city,” he said. “They're going to be asking for things, and things cost money, and so we need to pay this debt down so we have room for whatever it might be all the citizens of Swift Current want.”
He felt confident the 2021 municipal budget will not be only year that the City will be able to reduce debt and keep a lid on property tax increases.
“I honestly think that if we continue looking every time we spend money, every time we do something at the City, if City administration and council look at everything closely I think we can keep our tax rates at a low rate or a lower rate, either zero or very minimal increases,” he said. “This wasn't just like a Hail Mary, let's just do it one year. Our intention as council is to continue into the future so that our city is a city that people want to come to because tax rates are lower for businesses or for residences, but that being said, we still need a certain amount of things.”
Ratepayers will be paying more for water usage in 2021 due to an additional 1.8 per cent water rate increase on top of the annual two per cent increase. The extra increase became necessary due to two required water and sewer projects. The $2 million project at the water treatment plant to manage residue on backwash water must be carried out to ensure compliance with Water Security Agency regulations. An amount of $550,000 will be spend on a related project to upgrade a sewer lift station for the disposal of the residue from the water treatment plant and to accommodate future demands on the sewer system.
Other capital projects during 2020 will include the development of a new bike track on 13th Avenue NE adjacent to the Chinook Parkway. The City will spend $60,000 on this project, which was made possible due to a financial commitment of $50,000 from the Swift Current Kiwanis Club.
The installation of an interactive hockey simulator at the Ted Knight Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame will take place at a total cost of $50,000. The cost to taxpayers will only be $21,500 due to a grant of $28,500 through a partnership with Living Sky Community Grant and Saskatchewan Hockey.
The City received funding in 2020 from the provincial Municipal Economic Enhancement Program for the Friesen Street storm rehabilitation project, which came in under budget. The excess funds will be used to pay for the replacement of flooring at the Stockade and the replacement of 15 self-contained breathing apparatus units for the Fire Department.
The City will continue with many of its annual rehabilitation programs, such as the paved streets, sidewalks and curbing program, the storm and sanitary manhole rehabilitation program, the storm sewer main rehabilitation program, the conversion of overhead power lines to underground infrastructure in the downtown core, the hydrant rehabilitation program, and the water valve rehabilitation program.
The City is planning to proceed with the primary runway rehabilitation project at the airport at a cost of $250,000. However, it will depend on the City receiving 50 per cent community airport partnership funding, which is administered by the Ministry of Highways.
The City will be completing a number of information technology project to increase connectivity at City facilities and to provide enhanced online options for customers. A new robotic crawler and camera will be added to the asset management fleet. It will improve the assessment of underground infrastructure in storm sewer lines.
There are several capital budget projects for indoor and outdoor recreational facilities. The pool deck and female change room lighting at the Aquatic Centre will be upgraded, new playground equipment will be installed at Buffalo Park in the Trail subdivision, a new membrane and pickleball lines will be installed at the south courts at Riverside Park, and the City will proceed with the major rehabilitation project at the intersection of 1st Avenue NW and Chaplin Street West. This will include the installation of new deep underground infrastructure and new traffic signals.
