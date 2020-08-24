The Swift Current Municipal RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Denny Ristine, who was last seen on August 16, 2020 in Swift Current.
Denny’s family have been unable to contact him and have reported Denny as Missing.
Ristine is described as: 168 cm, 80 kg, Caucasian, short blonde hair, blue eyes, slender build, large tattoo on the front of his neck and on both hands. Ristine drives a white Ford F150 truck with Saskatchewan licence plate 964KJD.
If you know where Ristine is, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.