A Swift Current couple raised over $7,800 through their participation in the 2021 MS Walk in the city that will support ongoing research efforts into the cause, treatment and cure for multiple sclerosis.
Annissa Foster, who was recently diagnosed with MS, and her fiancé Eric Crosbie participated in their first MS Walk, May 30.
“We're so overwhelmed and grateful and just really thankful for all the support that we've gotten,” she said. “We definitely didn't expect that. I think our initial goal was $500. It was really low, because we weren't sure what to expect. So we're pretty happy.”
Crosbie added that they were just blown away by the support they received from not only family and friends, but even people they have lost touch with.
Their fundraising page, which was created through the MS Society of Canada online platform, became an effective way to reach out to people. It provided details about Foster’s diagnosis and their reasons for participating in the MS Walk.
“I just put some thought into our story and then we shared it on social media, on Facebook and Instagram,” Crosbie said. “Then the last two weeks I've been posting some memes and different kinds of posts just trying to get more shares.”
They felt it was important to participate in the MS Walk to raise awareness and to support an organization that has been an important resource for them.
“We really wanted to raise awareness, but also give back,” she said. “We got put in contact with the MS Society after my diagnosis and they provided quite a bit of resources and support. It was just really important for us that we felt like we contribute back to them, because they were a good thing to have on our side in the beginning.”
Crosbie noted the walk format was different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was still an opportunity to connect with people.
“Especially with COVID it's a very isolating feeling, so I was looking forward to try to connect with other people,” he said. “The MS Society provided different ways of online Zoom meetings to connect with other people who have MS, but I'm hoping next year that we can connect with people in the community.”
There was no group walk in the community as a result of public health restrictions during the pandemic. The couple therefore did their own walk with close family members at Riverside Park on May 30.
“I think normally Swift Current does have a fairly good turnout for the MS Walk,” she said. “Obviously this is our first year participating, but they just encouraged people to do it within your own little bubble this year. So we just had some family get together and we did it at the south side park.”
That connection with others still took place as a result of their walk, because people reached out to them and also shared what they did.
“I've had so many people reach out and even a bunch of people just individually, like our friends who are still located in Swift Current, just did their own thing and then sent us their pictures,” she said. “So it was really nice to have that support, even though it wasn't in person unfortunately.”
Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. An average of 11 Canadians is diagnosed with MS every day. The cause of the disease is unknown and there is still not a cure, which means ongoing awareness is essential.
“I think most people know someone who's struggling with MS, but it's really difficult to diagnose,” she said. “So just with everyone's symptoms being so different, to get a diagnosis can be really challenging and for a lot of people that takes a lot of years. So I think just that part is important for me to talk about.”
Crosbie added that the diagnosis of MS can be difficult, and just raising awareness of what it looks like or could feel like is therefore important.
“Everybody's MS is a little bit different, and if a couple of people or one person can advocate for themselves and get the diagnosis that they need, it would be pretty substantial,” he said.
Foster experienced symptoms of numbness in her feet during March 2020, but it went away for a few months. She experienced more severe symptoms a few months later towards the end of summer in her hand, and she lost function in her left hand. The couple got engaged on Oct. 8, 2020 and a week later she was diagnosed with MS after an MRI.
She felt fortunate to have been diagnosed so quickly, because she knows from speaking to others that the diagnosis can take much longer.
“It was very shocking,” she said about being diagnosed with MS. “But treatment for MS has also come extremely far in the last couple of years. I think some people still have some misconceptions about what MS looks like. So it was important that we went to the source, like to my doctors and we talked to them right away and I didn't really dig around much online, just because I didn't want to scare myself more than I needed to.”
She was able to start treatment shortly after her diagnosis and her symptoms are manageable, which has been a relief.
“I've luckily not had a huge change,” she said. “The worst part is definitely the uncertainty, because you just don't know what's going to happen in the future and with every little thing it's kind of like is that MS or is that just like a normal thing that happens. So yes, the uncertainty is a tough thing.”
Crosbie’s immediate priority after the diagnosis was to be supportive of his fiancée and he has also been learning more about the disease.
“We've been working our way thought it, but I think the fact that we have each other and we have such a large support system helps make it a little bit easier,” he said.
From a caregiver's perspective one of the biggest challenges has been to try to understand the physical aspects of MS.
“It's tough to understand, because you can't see how she feels, I can't sense what she senses,” he said. “So I would suggest keep an open mind, stay patient, and if you have the ability to go to medical appointments go listen to the professionals speak of it. That was the big difference for me.”
Foster emphasized the importance of advocating for yourself when diagnosed with MS and to use support and resources available through the MS Society.
“It's difficult, but if you feel that's not the right answer or your treatment is not working for you, there's a bunch of different avenues,” she said. “I think that advocating for yourself is the biggest thing that we can do for ourselves and then just giving yourself some kindness too, because it's tough to go through.”
