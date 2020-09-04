The Swift Current Chamber of Commerce congratulates the following nominees for this year's SCBEX Awards:
Start up/New Business: Evolve Fitness, Spoon & Bowl Bistro, Appia Plumbing & Construction, Nightjar Diner Co., Supplement King, Montaha’s Bistro, Homefield
Small Business: Elmwood Grocery, Wildflower Florists, High Energy Tattoo, A&R Waterwise, Popick Homes, Prairie Soul Jewelry & Gift, The Source, Loud N’ Proud Tattoo, Blue Sky Fashions & Lingerie, Expert Auto, Pizza Stop, Get a Fix Auto, Cutting Edge Custom Meats, OLEA Oil & Vinegar, Anchor Marine, Hair Karma, Sask Asphalt Maintenance, City Wide Cabs, NIJO Yard Supplies Plus, Wine Creek, The Landing Studio, Prairie Post, Lucky Charlie’s Pub & Pool, Embers Hair Design, Urban Roots Hair Studio, Nightjar Diner Co.
Medium Business: SC Diesel, Humpty’s, Akropol, SW Booster, AM Delivery, Alpine Dental, K-Motel, PSI Contracting, Kruse Glass, Schultz Ranch Country Meats, Swift Hearing Centers, First Avenue Dental, Klassen Autobody, Warren’s Funeral Home, Century 21, Robertson Rentals, Buffalo Brew Pub, Treens Packers, Pinnacle Financial, Speedy Creek Home & Yard Maintenance, SW Paving, Voth’s Brandsource, JAG Projects, Great West Auto/Bumper to Bumper
Large Business: WW Smith, Len’s Plumbing, Robertson Motorsports, Triways Waste Disposal, B & A Petroleum, Canadian Tire, Safeway, Golden West Broadcasting, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Service Master, AGI/Batco
Employer of Person’s with Disabilities: Willow Creek Manor, SARCAN, Pioneer Co-Op, SC Bronco’s, Original Joe’s, Railway North Social House, Golden West Broadcasting, Nightjar Diner Co., Canadian Mental Health Association, Canadian Tire
Not for Profit: SW Sask Pride, SW Newcomer Welcome Centre, Partners in Employment, SaskAbilities, Canadian Mental Health Association, Southwest Homes, Family Resource Center, Great Plains College, SC Regional Safety Committee
Home Based: Amisha’s Creations, Clean Spade Farm, Kim Undseth Pottery, Karissa Dawn Photography, Badland’s Coffee Co., Kutz n’ Kisses Pet Grooming, Serge & Cody Window Cleaning, Superior Vacuum, Alexandre Electric, The Smokeshack, Surround Sound Music
Citizen of the Year: Mike Bailey, Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe, Sheena Gatzke, Jackie Powell, Amy Tynning, Trevor Marion, Colin Powell, Devon Oman, Andrea McCrimmon, Jason/Joanie Poh, Kim Furey, Courtney Stewart, Dr. Francisco Garcia, Icasiana de Gala, Sammy Khalife, Anika Henderson, Matt Nicholson
We will be livestreaming our Big Reveal on September 17 to announce the 3 finalists in each category, also Member Business of the Year and Hall of Fame inductee.
SCBEX Virtual Event will be livestreamed on October 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.