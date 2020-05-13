Western Virtual Fun at Swift Current Frontier Days - Celebrating 82 Years goes June 22 – 27.
Frontier Days will provide a memorable, yet online, experience this year. Our virtual fair will include contests, competitions, entertainment, and food to bring the fair-experience to the community. The gates of the fair will not open to livestock, participants, bands, or visitors however an online presence is being planned to wow the virtual crowds over the first-ever summer of social distancing. With the cancellation of the fair, we want to engage the community, to have fun, to be creative and have the community participate from home. As producers of the annual fair, we know that it is a beloved and important event for the whole community, and we want to make sure that this year’s virtual event is fun as well as safe. You may not see Frontier Days up close and in person like previous years, but there are contests galore, prizes to win, and so much fun to be had!!
Virtual Frontier Days Week 2020 will be a true celebration of Spirit of the West: Past & Present
THE BARBERING CO - BRING’N BACK THE BEARD CONTEST
In the early days of Frontier Days, starting in 1938, a beard growing contest was held each year to boost community spirits. Swift Current then became known as the “Bearded City” and contestants came from all over the great Southwest to attend and compete. The annual Beard Contest continued for several decades and put Swift Current on the map when it was discussed in Parliament in Ottawa as an example of a city working to boost moral. In its hay day, the competition required contestants carry a “Beard Permit”, with the winners being awarded huge prizes.
The Swift Current Ag & Ex & The Barbering Co has brought back the beard contest for 2020 to uplift community spirits in this tough time, much as our predecessors did during the 1930’s.
SPIRIT OF THE WEST PARADE TOUR
This year we will be celebrating Frontier Days Week in a new way – with a self-guided driving or walking tour! The Frontier Days Spirit of the West Parade Tour will take place from June 22 to 27, with a compiled list of decorated homes and businesses to make it easy for residents to create their own tour. Parade Tour map will be available on June 19. Cash Prizes to be won, enter your business or home to be part of the fun.
BLAST FROM THE PAST – TALENT SHOW CONTEST
Show us your best cover of a song played by past Frontier Days entertainers! From Ian Tyson to Florida Georgia Line, Streetheart to Finger Eleven – grab your favorite instrument and play us a tune! Check our Facebook or Website for a list of all the past Grandstand entertainers. Talent Show Winners will receive
2 - ALL-ACCESS PLATINUM PASSES to Frontier Days 2021.
TASTE THE FAIR WEEK – SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL RESTARURANTS
Taste the Fair Week, we encourage the public to search out local eateries serving fair-style foods - mini-donuts, elephant ears, corn dogs, ice cream, and candy apples, just to name a few. Try to find some fair food at one of them and let us see what you have found. Post your food pics, tag the location and don’t forget to tag us @kineticpark! The best photo/review with be rewarded with tickets to Frontier Days 2021, as well as a sponsored gift card from the winning restaurant.
COLOURING CONTEST
With many parents and children practicing social distancing and staying at home, you may be looking for activities to keep kids occupied. We're here to help, and we're also including a chance for you to enter for a chance to win I Ride Passes to Frontier Days 2021 contest is open for age Categories 9 & under, 10 to 14 and 15 to 18. For entry form and colouring sheet downloads, visit our website.
POSTER CONTEST
Show us your artistic side, design a poster that best symbolizes “Spirit of the West: Past & Present” as it refers to the annual Frontier Days celebration, the Swift Current Agriculture and Exhibition Association, and/or life in Southwest Saskatchewan. All subject matter must be in good taste. Open for age Categories 9 & under, 10 to 14 and 15 to 18. For rules and guidelines visit out website. Each winner will be presented with a voucher for an iRide Pass for Frontier Days 2021.
T-SHIRT DESIGN CONTEST
Your design could be on the official t-shirt of Frontier Days 2021! Open to all ages. The winner will be presented with a voucher for an all-access Platinum Pass for Frontier Days 2021 and a shirt with their winning design.
Stay tuned to our website www.swiftcurrentex.com and our Kinetic Park Facebook page for many activities, memories, videos & virtual tours to be posted. See attached schedule of events.
