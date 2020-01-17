The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday January 16.
James defeated Pennas Welding
Westax defeated Techmation Electric & Controls
Quintin defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum
Chambers defeated Swift Plumbing & Heating Ltd
RBC Dominion Securities defeated Therrien Construction
B&A Petroleum defeated Cypress Ford/Subway
Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after January 16, 2020 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on November 7, 2019 the champion will be determined will be on January 23, 2020.
