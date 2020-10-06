With the cancellation of the 2020 CCA Finals Rodeo due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Swift Current and the Swift Current Ag and Ex are excited to still bring you a week of Virtual Rodeo excitement October 14 – 17.
Follow along with us as we explore different aspects of the CCA Finals Rodeo and re-visit some of the great 2019 Memories.
Here is a look at what to expect:
October 12 – 17: Dress in Denim
If local businesses are looking to get involved with this year’s CCA Finals Virtual Event it could not be any easier. All you have to do is set up a western display at your business, encourage your staff to dress in denim, cowboy hat & boots- for the week of October 12th-17th and help us make this virtual event a success by posting our virtual site at www.swiftcurrent.ca/cca
October 13 – 18: Cowboy Cuisine
Visit participating restaurants and try out their special cowboy dish. Take a photo, share it on social media and tag the City of Swift Current for a chance to win tickets to a 2021 CCA Finals Rodeo performance. Would your restaurant like to participate? Call 306-773-2944 to register.
October 13 – 18: Virtual Southwest Showcase Tradeshow
As a part of the CCA Finals Rodeo Week we are excited to host the Virtual Southwest Showcase Tradeshow. We’ve put this virtual shopping experience together as a way to support our valued vendors and artisans, as well as to provide our guests the ability to obtain the products normally purchased at the CCA Finals Rodeo. Explore products & connect with exhibitors. We hope you will shop ‘til you drop and share this opportunity with others. Your support will make a difference to our vendors and artisans.
October 14: Spectator Day
Spectators are a vital part of the CCA Finals Rodeo, and we are excited to see the fans fill the stands each year. Join us on Spectator Day as we learn more about the rodeo through Rodeo 101 and re-visit the Southwest Showcase Tradeshow. Get the whole family involved with educational activities for kids to try out at home. It is never too early to start learning about the sport of rodeo!
October 15: Volunteer Appreciation Day
Events such as the CCA Finals Rodeo are not possible without dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers! On this day we will highlight our awesome CCA Finals Volunteers, learn more about the volunteers needed for the event and how to get involved in 2021.
October 16: Sponsor Recognition Day
Our thanks goes out to all businesses who have sponsored the CCA Finals Rodeo over the last four years. Join us as we say thank you to our sponsors and look at how to get involved as a sponsor for the 2021 CCA Finals Rodeo.
October 17: Championship Day
Saturday night is the big night as the champions are crowned in each event. Come along for this final day as we find out why the winners are awarded with a buckle/saddle and re-visit the 2019 CCA Finals Rodeo Champions.
A CCA Finals Rodeo isn’t complete without wrapping up the week at the Cabaret for a boot-scootin’ good time! In 2019 we had a great evening with Buckshot Featuring Tyler Lewis. Join us online to re-visit some of that amazing event.
For more information, contact Brad Woods, Partnership & Events Coordinator,
at 306-772-0471 or b.woods@swiftcurrent.ca
