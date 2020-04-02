The City of Swift Current has taken steps to offer residents and businesses with short-term financial relief and to ensure cashflow for municipal services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councillors approved these measures during a special council meeting held through an online web conference, March 27.
Several motions were approved to assist property owners and utility customers who might experience difficulties to pay their accounts during the pandemic.
A three-month grace period will give property owners additional time to pay their property taxes without any penalties. The 2020 property tax notices will still be sent out by the end of May, but the regular due date of June 30 will not apply this year. Instead, property owners will have until Sept. 30 to pay these taxes.
Utility account holders who face financial trouble will have the option to delay payments without penalty until Sept. 30. The City is suspending all collection activities for the time being. There will be no late payment charges on utility accounts until Sept. 30 and the City will also suspend utility disconnections due to non-payment until Sept. 30.
Council members were unanimous during the meeting that these steps were necessary during the pandemic.
“I just believe it’s the right thing to do given the situation,” Councillor George Bowditch said.
The City is expecting a negative impact on its cashflow due to the financial and economic impact of the pandemic. Council therefore approved a motion to temporarily increase the City’s operating line of credit from $2 million to $7 million for up to one year.
“I think we need to support this in lieu of the fact that we do have many, many services that we need to continue to deliver to the citizens of Swift Current, including safe water and so on,” Councillor Pat Friesen said. “So we have to do this to ensure that we have the cash flow necessary to continue to deliver the services that our residents are needing and requiring during this time.”
Mayor Denis Perrault said he had numerous phone calls with other city mayors and municipal representatives during the past week, and they were also anticipating a reduction in cash flow.
“This is necessary for us to be able to maintain cash flow during this pandemic, and we’re all optimistic that we are going to get through this,” he said. “We know that for sure. That’s why it’s considered temporary increasing and we are going to get through it and we will be in better shape at the end.”
Cash inflow to the City is expected to decrease for various reasons. There will be a loss of income due the closure of various City facilities during the pandemic. Utility and tax payments are also likely to decrease during this time.
A report presented to the meeting noted that the City would receive approximately $4.6 million per month in revenue under average conditions, but over the next three months the revenue collections are forecasted to be between $2.8 million and $3.4 million per month.
The City’s cash outflow for essential and fixed costs are projected to be about $3.5 million during each of the next three months. This amount excludes capital spending, but it includes debt repayment, payroll, utility costs and other essential operating costs.
The temporary increase of the City’s operating line of credit to $7 million should be sufficient to meet current obligations and any unforeseen expenses.
Mayor Perrault spoke about the actions taken by the City during a media interview after the special council meeting.
“What we're trying to do here is to help alleviate the financial burden that our businesses and our residents were going to be seeing moving forward,” he said. “It is a temporary increase to our credit line that will allow us to ability to weather this pandemic and be able to still making cash flow over the next few months.”
The City is aware that the pandemic will have a significant impact on businesses and it therefore felt an appropriate response was necessary.
“Our retail sector is definitely hit the hardest and the quickest, and we're anticipating a lot of other businesses are going to have a hard time,” he said. “We've heard from our business community that a lot of our businesses were either shut or going to be shut during this pandemic and we also heard from the financial institutions that they were looking to defer mortgage payments and they were looking to definitely work with their customers, and we want to be able to do the same.”
The purpose of these measures is to provide financial relief to residents and businesses, but this is only a deferral and these payments of property taxes and utility accounts are not waived.
“We're still encouraging all of our residents, if they do have the ability to pay, to please continue on, because we're not waiving them, we're just deferring them,” he said. “So at the end of this period you'd still be required to pay those amount and so if you do have the ability to pay, please continue, but for those that don't, we're hoping we've offered you some form of relief.”
It will be appreciated if residents and businesses contact the City as a courtesy if they are planning to make use of these financial relief options. Customers who are currently on pre-authorized payment plans with the City must contact customer service to arrange to suspend these payments. They can call 306-778-2731 or send an e-mail to customerservice@swiftcurrent.ca
Perrault felt the increase to the operating line of credit is a useful temporary measure to deal with the situation and he is optimistic it can be repaid within a short period.
“We're well within our current debt limit that's set by the province and by borrowing through a credit line we've got the ability to do that, because we're anticipating having it paid off within 12 months,” he said. “I think the amount that we're looking for is quite conservative and just like a credit line for you individually it's not like that money is going into your account right away. You just pay interest on the amount that you're using and so by us increasing to that limit should be enough for us to survive through this pandemic and for us to still maintain cash flow.”
The City’s response to the pandemic will include an evaluation of all expenses to determine areas of potential savings. Council already asked City administration to do a review of current spending, but he emphasized that the delivery of essential services such as electrical power, water and waste water services, and emergency services will continue.
“They're going through the process of what business looks like for us moving forward, what are the things that are essential and critical, and what are the things that we can possibly defer,” he said. “So at present I don't have any firm answers as far as efficiency saved, but know that we are looking at that and I'll have more information soon.”
