Draw for Nov. 14
The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday November 14.

Therrien Const/Home Hardware defeated B&A Petroleum

Techmation Electric & Controls defeated James

RBC Dominion Securities defeated Chambers

Cypress Ford/Subway defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum

Quintin defeated Swift Plumbing & Heating Ltd

Westax defeated Pennas Welding

Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after Nov. 14 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings.  League play began on November 7, 2019 the champion will be determined will be on January 23, 2020.

