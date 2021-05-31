On Sunday, May 30 around 5 p.m, Shaunavon RCMP was called to a recreation area near the hamlet of Simmie, SK, where an adult male swimmer was reported to be in distress.
Initial investigation determined that a 21-year-old man had been swimming in the Swift Current Creek with friends. He had jumped off a bridge, went underwater and failed to resurface.
RCMP officers, the Swift Current Fire Department and Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers searched for the male using boats. At 7:15 p.m., the body of the male was located and recovered. The deceased is from Alberta and his family has been notified.
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is now investigating.
