Sask. Health Authority Laboratories need to reduce routine testing menu to focus on COVID-19 pandemic until further notice.
In order to prioritize available staff and resources to provide timely COVID-19 testing for the patients of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Laboratory Medicine Provincial Program will begin to limit routine testing at all outpatient laboratories in the province effective 7 a.m. on Monday, March 23.
Testing related to prenatal, cancer and transplant patients will continue.
A full list of the tests that will continue to be conducted is available below.
Tests that are marked as STAT or URGENT will also continue to be collected at outpatient laboratories.
All standing orders will be processed in accordance with the limited test menu.
Any patients with questions about whether their routine test should be collected in a more timely manner, please consult directly with your physician or health care provider.
We appreciate the public’s continued understanding as we all work together to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest information about COVID19 continues to be available on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.
List of essential lab tests
https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Documents/2020/PSA-Lab-Outpatient-Essential-Tests-List-22-03-2020.pdf
Quick question and answers list
https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Documents/2020/PSA-QA-Lab-Outpatient-Test-Reduction-22-03-2020.pdf
