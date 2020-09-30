Jackie Schlamp, Returning Officer for the City of Swift Current Municipal Election and Associate Returning Officer for the School Board Elections, has announced that there remains a shortfall in the number of nominations for the Separate School Board Trustee.
“With the last day to file nomination papers being only one week away, there is a need for at least one person to run for the Separate School Board,” explained Schlamp.
“As of this morning, currently nine people have filed to run for the position of Councillor, two persons have filed to run for the position of Mayor and three people have filed to run for the position of the Public School Board Trustee,” said Schlamp.
Individuals interested in running for any of the positions must file nomination papers prior to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.
Separate school board still shy on nominations
Contributed
Updated
