Swift Current Comprehensive High School (SCCHS) wrestlers were successful at the 2020 O'Neill Titans Wrestling Classic in Regina, Jan. 10-11.
They finished second overall in the team point standings behind the host team, the O'Neill Titans of the Archbishop M.C. O'Neill Catholic High School.
The Swift Current wrestlers won five gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.
Below are individual results for the SCCHS wrestlers: Elite Male – Dilan Vargas (69 kg, 3rd), Luke Nelson (77 kg, 1st), Noah Steinley (130 kg, 1st). Novice Female – Ally Metke (40-44 kg, 1st), Hillary Lacelle (52-56 kg, 2nd). Novice Male – Chaz Vanderdort (40-43 kg, 1st), Titus Erick (55-58 kg, 1st), Connor Hammer (59-60 kg, 3rd), Jarrod Steinley (70-71 kg, 2nd), Davis Koethler (74-76 kg, 3rd), Paul Piche (89-95 kg, 2nd), Seth Unger (103-106 kg, 2nd).
