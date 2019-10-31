Individuals, businesses large and small... win big

SWT General Manager Monty Reich speaks after the company won the Large Business of the Year award. Standing behind, from left to right, SWT President Rhonda Undseth, Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley, and Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce CEO Karla Wiens.

The Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce hosted the 21sth annual SCBEX Spirit of Swift Current Business Excellence awards gala at the Living Sky Casino Event Centre, Oct. 25. The winners in eight award categories were announced at the event. These awards recognize the contributions of businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals to the community through their entrepreneurship, innovation and dedication. This year's award recipients are:

Start-up/New Business of the Year – Badlands Coffee

Small Business of the Year – Swift Shoe

Medium Business of the Year – Buffalo Brew Pub

Large Business of the Year – SWT

Not-for-profit Business of the Year – The Center (Swift Current Community Youth Initiative)

Employer of Person(s) with Disabilities – Imagine Early Learning Centre

Home-based Business – Brandon Wiebe Graphic Design

Hall of Fame inductee – Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation

Member Business of the Year – SaskAbilities

Citizen of the Year – Stephanie Prpick-Boss

