The Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce hosted the 21sth annual SCBEX Spirit of Swift Current Business Excellence awards gala at the Living Sky Casino Event Centre, Oct. 25. The winners in eight award categories were announced at the event. These awards recognize the contributions of businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals to the community through their entrepreneurship, innovation and dedication. This year's award recipients are:
Start-up/New Business of the Year – Badlands Coffee
Small Business of the Year – Swift Shoe
Medium Business of the Year – Buffalo Brew Pub
Large Business of the Year – SWT
Not-for-profit Business of the Year – The Center (Swift Current Community Youth Initiative)
Employer of Person(s) with Disabilities – Imagine Early Learning Centre
Home-based Business – Brandon Wiebe Graphic Design
Hall of Fame inductee – Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation
Member Business of the Year – SaskAbilities
Citizen of the Year – Stephanie Prpick-Boss
